The NBA Draft is less than three weeks away. Teams are putting together their final big boards as they bring prospects in for pre-draft workouts to evalute and get to know these players a little bit better before they make their final decision.

With multiple teams having two first-round picks, the anticipation for movement in the draft is high. However, the player that everyone is anxiously awaiting to see where he gets moved to is the Milwaukee Bucks; own Giannis Antetotkounmpo.

While Milwaukee doesn't get to select their next lottery level talent until the tenth pick in the draft, there is a world where they are selecting two or more players in the first round, based on when and where Giannis gets traded to.

In this NBA Mock Draft, there will be a Giannis trade that sets up the future for the Bucks and focuses on how the rest of the league tries to get stronger for next season.

So, without further ado, lets get to the Pre NBA Finals Mock Draft.

Picks 1-5

Jan 24, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) looks to pass against BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) during the first half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

1. Washington Wizards - AJ Dybantsa, Forward, BYU

The Wizards take a potential superstar level player in AJ Dybantsa who has the size, leadership, skills and game to turn this team from a bottom dweller to a playoff team. With Anthony Davis reportedly wanting out of Washington, the Wizards could be thin in the frontcourt, but I think playing AD a handful of games before trading him midseason could get the Wizards more young assets to pair with the new era of Dybantsa and Sarr.

2. Utah Jazz - Cameron Boozer, Forward, Duke

Taking a guard might make more sense here for the Jazz, but Cameron Boozer is the best all-around player in the draft. The Jazz made a huge trade to land Jaren Jackson Jr. in the middle of the season and they are expected to sign Walker Kessler in free agency to a new contract. Boozer would come off the bench but give the Jazz incredible frontcourt depth next to Markkanen, Jackson Jr., and Kessler.

3. Memphis Grizzlies - Darryn Peterson, Guard, Kansas

Memphis has hit the hard reset button and landing Peterson at the three is a steal. With a Ja Morant expected to take place at some point in the offseason, building this team around Peterson, Edey, and Coward is the best thing the franchise can do to rebuild the foundation of the team.

4. Chicago Bulls - Caleb Wilson, Forward, North Carolina

After jumping into the top-four, the Bulls walk away with arguably the most athletic forward in the draft, Caleb Wilson. With a desire to be great, and incredible leadership qualities, the Bulls get a terrific player to reset their culture and guide their team to the next era of Playoff Bulls Basketball.

TRADE: The Los Angeles Clippers have traded the 5th overall pick to the Sacramento Kings for the 7th overall pick, a 2031 first-round pick that originally belonged to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and a 2027 second-round pick.

Mar 25, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) looks on during a practice session ahead of the west regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

With the Clippers trading for Darius Garland at the Trade Deadline, moving back two spots to get additional draft capital is great business. With the Aspiration scandal under investigation, the Clippers could be stripped of picks and adding any via trade helps them moving forward. The Kings make the deal to move up and draft a player that they want to build their team around and has the potential to become an All-Star level guard.

5. Sacramento Kings (Traded from LAC) - Darius Acuff Jr., Guard, Arkansas

After a trade to move up two spots in the draft, the Kings look for a franchise changer and believe they selected one in Acuff Jr. After seeing both of their former point guards Tyrese Haliburton and De'Aaron Fox make back-to-back NBA Finals, they believe in their ability to scout elite guards, and believe that Acuff Jr. is one of those elite guys.

Picks 6-10

Mar 14, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) drives to the hoop past Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) during the first half during the men's Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

6. Brooklyn Nets - Kingston Flemings, Guard, Houston

The Brooklyn Nets desperately need a true ball handler, and Kingston Flemings is a great guard prospect with real two-way abilities. Defensively, he grew under Coach Sampson but his first step burst is what makes him special. We have not seen a rookie with this much explosiveness since Derrick Rose and Russell Westbrook, and if he can develop an outside shot, the Nets might have the steal of the draft.

7. Los Angeles Clippers (Traded from SAC) - Brayden Burries, Guard, Arizona

The Clippers traded back with Sacramento to acquire one of the best defensive guards in the draft to pair next to Darius Garland in the backcourt. He is a terrific 3-and-D guard that can help the Clippers win now, and will instantly become a Jeff Van Gundy favorite.

8. Atlanta Hawks - Keaton Wagler, Guard, Illinois

Atlanta could go several ways here at the guard spot, but Wagler is too good to fall any lower. While he will need to add strength to his frame, he is a silky scorer and a good lead ball handler. With Nickeil Alexander-Walker running the show and Dyson Daniels starting at the two, Wagler would be running the second unit, but could play next to either guard. Drafting Wagler does make things interesting with McCollum in free agency.

9. Dallas Mavericks - Mikel Brown Jr., Guard, Louisville

Mikel Brown Jr. is a terrific offensive player and would fit in nicely with what the Mavericks are trying to build. With Jason Kidd relieved of his coaching duties and Masai Ujiri and Mike Schmitz now running things in the front office, there could be wholesale changes to the roster around Cooper Flagg. This is why the Mavericks have to take the best player on the board, and build the best team around Flagg as they put the Luka Doncic/Mark Cuban/Nico Harrison/Jason Kidd era behind them.

10. Milwaukee Bucks - LeBaron Philon Jr., Guard, Alabama

The Bucks already have a strong point guard in Ryan Rollins on the roster, but Philon Jr. is a gifted three-level scoring guard with real defensive upside. He's 6-foot-3 and has a 6-foot-7 wingspan that allows him to be slithery on offense and disruptive on defense. With Milwaukee expected to move on from Giannis and by hiring Taylor Jenkins who helped rebuild the Grizzlies into a force in the West, this is the perfect selection for a young team that finally has a direction.

Picks 11-15

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara (15) and forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) react during the second half in a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

11. Golden State Warriors - Yaxel Lendeborg, Forward, Michigan

The Warriors would be thrilled to add a veteran college player with Steph Curry as the team tries to make one more final push before Curry's NBA career comes to an end. With Lendeborg, the Warriors are getting a defensive minded forward that shot 51% from the field and 37.8% from three. This allows Golden State to potentially move off of Draymond Green as the team looks to find different avenues to give Steph more help.

12. Oklahoma City Thunder - Nate Ament, Forward, Tennessee

The Thunder could go so many ways here, but talent wise, Ament is the best player on the board. While the Thunder were unable to repeat their championship run, they were close to getting back to the NBA Finals and probably would have had their second best player been healthy. The Thunder are still in prime position to make it back to the NBA Finals and they can develop Ament while doing so. Ament is a thin 6-foot-10 forward with a beautiful shooting stroke. If he can add weight and become a stronger player on both sides of the ball, the Thunder could have a breakout star on their hands.

TRADE: The Miami Heat have traded Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Nikola Jovic, the 13th overall pick, and three future first round picks (2030, 2031 swap, 2032) for Giannis Antetokoumpo.

Oct 30, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after scoring a basket as Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) looks on in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Pat Riley gets the superstar he's been wanting the Heat to have since making it to the NBA Finals in 2023. Adding Giannis with Adebayo and Wiggins makes this frontcourt as solid as it gets on both ends of the floor. Milwaukee finally moves on from their franchise cornerstone by acquiring multiple picks, multiple young players, and an expiring guard who is from their city.

13. Milwaukee Bucks - Aday Mara, Center, Michigan

With the Giannis era coming to a close, the Milwaukee Bucks select the best center on the board and contunue their rebuild. Mara has such a soft touch for a big man and has great court vision. He's not an outside shooter and might be slow-footed when defending in space, but as the NBA continues to get bigger, he gives them a true big man to bang with the stronger bigs in the NBA.

14. Charlotte Hornets - Hannes Steinbach, Forward-Center, Washington

Steinbach is an athletic big with great hands, footwork, and a rebounding machine. The Hornets need some physicality down low, and he gives them that on both sides of the ball. Unlike Diabate, he has a more polished offensive game and can score in a variety of ways. Adding more versatility to the front court will allow the Hornets to continue advancing their rebuild.

15. Chicago Bulls - Cameron Carr, Guard, Baylor

Carr is one of the best scorers in college basketball, but he most certainly will need to had muscle and weight to his frame to bang with the better guards in the league. As a three-level scorer, the Bulls are getting a beast in transition and a player with a chip on his shoulder to prove that he is one of the best guards in this draft.

Picks 16-20

Mar 21, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain (3) shoots against Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Emmanuel Innocenti (5) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

16. Memphis Grizzlies - Karim Lopez, Forward, New Zealand

Standing 6-foot-9-inches tall, and possessing a 7-foot-2 wingspan, Lopez has the ideal size that every team is looking for in a wing. With Memphis entering their fresh rebuild, they can take their time with Lopez and allow him to get acclimated with the speed and physicality of the NBA before expecting bigger things from him. Lopez has true two-way abilities, and a knack for putting himself in the right spot by smart cutting. He's a gifted rebounder and secondary playmaker who played overseas and has professional league experience already.

17. Oklahoma City Thunder - Allen Graves, Forward, Santa Clara

The Thunder go back to the Santa Clara well and draft a 3-and-D wing who was sensational for the Broncos this season. Losing a heartbreaker to Kentucky Wildcats in the NCAA Tournament, Graves go-ahead three gets overlooked because of Kentucky's miracle that tied the game and sent it to overtime. He is the perfect fit for how OKC wants to play, and with their backs up against the wall financially, drafting an experienced college player could make moving off veteran players easier.

TRADE: The Milwaukee Bucks have traded Myles Turner to the Charlotte Hornets for Josh Green, Grant Williams, and the 18th overall pick.

Mar 28, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (3) shoots during the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Milwaukee strikes gold in this deal. They shed the atrocious Turner contract for two expirings, pickup a solid draft pick, and continue adding pieces for their rebuild. The Hornets solidify their frontcourt with Turner, adding him to Diabate and Steinbach (just drafted) to help give their once weak center depth some strength and versatility.

18. Milwaukee Bucks - Dailyn Swain, Guard-Forward, Texas

The Bucks are cooking this draft and making smart moves along the way. After selecting Aday Mara, the Bucks trade Myles Turner to the Charlotte Hornets who have long coveted the stretch big. By sending Turner out, they acquire the 18th overall pick and select two-way guard-forward, Dailyn Swain. He's a physical defender who made it extremely hard on No. 1 pick, AJ Dybantsa, during the first-round of the NCAA Tournament, and his offensive game is all about scoring in isolation but getting off the ball at the right time and making the right reads.

19. Toronto Raptors- Bennett Stirtz, Guard, Iowa

Toronto has a lot of strong forwards and wings, but they need help at the guard and center spots. Stirtz is a hard worker who can score the basketball. run an offense, and has one of the brightest minds in the class. His journey to DIvision 1 is one of the most impressive stories of this class, and with a mentality to never settler and always get better, the Raptors add a special player to go with their core.

20. San Antonio Spurs - Luigi Suigo, Center, KK Mega Basket

Suigo has been mocked in the second-round most places, but standing tall at 7-foot-3, weighing 300-pounds, and has a 9-foot-6 standing reach, the Spurs had another tower to their frontcourt. He's a mobile big with great touch, and has shown flashes of perimeter shooting. He has the ability to play make for others, but is still developing his game. This is a great selection for San Antonio as they look to develop while competing for titles.

Picks 21-25

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) rebounds the ball against Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

21. Detroit Pistons - Ebuka Okorie, Guard, Stanford

The Pistons need guard help. and Okorie is a great selection here at No. 21. Okorie zips right by his defenders with his lightning speed and if he isn't scoring the basketball, he is drawing contact and getting to the foul line. He isn't just a scoring guard, but he can play make for others and has great feel, especially in the pick-and-roll. Defensively, he is smaller in frame standing just 6-foot-1 tall, but he has a 6-foot-7 wingspan that allows him be disruptive off and on the ball.

22. Philadelphia 76ers - Isaiah Evans, Forward, Duke

Philadelphia adds an elite movement shooter with real size and a wingspan to elevate and shoot over his defenders. He is not just a catch-and-shoot threat, but has the ability to put the ball on the floor and create for himself. He was the emotional leader for the Blue Devils last season, playing with a high-motor, energy, and confidence.

23. Atlanta Hawks - Koa Peat, Forward, Arizona

After taking Keaton Wagler at pick No. 8, the Hawks add some frontcourt depth by taking Arizona's Koa Peat. Known for his physical dominance down low, Peat is a terrific low-post scorer who converted nearly 69% of his shots at the rim. He's an offensive connector with fundamentally sound ball handling and footwork, and with his sturdy frame, he can bang with the bigger post players or guard on the perimeter.

24. New York Knicks - Chris Cenac Jr., Center, Houston

The Knicks could lose Mitchell Robinson in free agency but they can find a quality center late in this year's draft. Cenac Jr. is a mobile big with a ton of athleticism and is also a great rebounder. He has a soft touch and a terrific shot that can help him stretch defenses out, while still having a low-post game.

25. Los Angeles Lakers - Morez Johnson Jr., Forward, Michigan

Johnson Jr. is a defensive minded wing that has a knack for rebounding the basketballl. The Lakers have several avenues they can go, but selecting a defensive wing to play next to their offensive minded backcourt of Doncic and Reaves makes a lot of sense.

Picks 26-30

Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) and guard Tyeree Bryan (1) put high pressure on Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Christian Anderson (4) during the second half in the Big-12 conference men’s basketball showdown on Feb. 28, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

26. Denver Nuggets - Jayden Quaintance, Forward-Center, Kentucky

Denver will have to make tough financial decisions with their roster, but being able to select Quaintance at No. 26 is a steal. A lottery level talent that has struggled to stay healthy but has the upside to be a great backup and a potential starter.

27. Boston Celtics - Henri Veesaar, Center, North Carolina

Boston's center rotation was ultimately what hurt them the most in the postseason, so adding a stretch big with a soft touch and defensive upside is a match made in heaven. Veesaar can catch lobs and is a huge presence on the offesnive glass. As a rookie it will take some time to develop, but he could fill in nicely as a backup.

28. Minnesota Timberwolves - Christian Anderson, Guard, Texas Tech

Nobody needs point guard help more than Minnesota. Anderson is a terrific guard prospect that could get drafted higher than No. 28. A master in the pick-and-roll who can thread the needle and keep the offense moving., Anderson is exactly what the T-Wolves need. He can shoot from long distance and is as efficient as they come in this class. At 20-years-old, Anderson has already gained quite the amount of experience, spending time playing with Germany's national team.

29. Cleveland Cavaliers - Meleek Thomas, Guard, Arkansas

Thomas is one of the best combo guards in this class with the ability to thrive a play and shot-maker. He can score at all three levels, plays well off the ball, plays with a high-motor and ton of force. Defensively he is willing to get after it and is a capable defender with upside. The Cavaliers are going to be expensive and this pick helps them bolster their depth.

30. Dallas Mavericks - Joshua Jefferson, Forward, Iowa State

Jefferson has the size that teams are looking for in a wing at 6-foot-8 and a 246-pound frame. His injury in the NCAA Tournament hurt the Cyclones chances of going on a deep postseason run, as he was the centerpiece of this well orchestrated team. Jefferson is an elite passer and playmaker who served as the hub of the Cyclones offense. He can score inside and outside, plays above the rim and has a solid frame to be effective defensively. The Mavericks take an experienced college player at No. 30 to help with their rebuild.

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