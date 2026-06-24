Looking at Milwaukee's Depth and Flexibility After Trading Giannis Antetokounmpo

Trading Giannis Antetokounmpo was never going to an easy pill to swallow, but the best thing to do is put it behind you, and focus on the future. Giannis is one of the greatest Bucks' of all time and will lever be forgotten, but the new era of Bucks basketball begins now.

Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. Kasparas Jakucionis, and 3 first-round picks is what the Bucks received for Giannis and Bobby Portis Jr.

This trade leaves Milwaukee with an extremely talented, yet crowded room of guard and wings.

Bucks' first two draft picks of the post-Giannis era:



No. 10 - Brayden Burries

No. 13 - Nate Ament



Milwaukee's first lottery picks since Thon Maker in 2016. pic.twitter.com/GVJ7r5j5Yj — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) June 24, 2026

So Who is Here?

Jan 11, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr. (7) and guard Ryan Rollins (13) and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Starting with who Milwaukee already has. Ryan Rollins who was snubbed for the most improved player award is the Bucks point guard of the future at least for now, and his running mate, Kevin Porter Jr. had an excellent season last year, giving the Bucks a strong 1,2 in the backcourt before adding anyone.

Then the Bucks bring in 2 more guards from Miami, the Milwaukee Native Tyler Herro who is an All-Star and sixth man of the year. Herro can be a really good player for Milwaukee but may end up getting sent elsewhere. They then also added 20-year-old Kasparas Jakucionis. Jakucionis had a strong rookie campaign in Miami showcasing elite three point shooting, gritty defense, and the facilitating that made him such a great player at Illinois.

The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to listen to trade offers for Tyler Herro, per @sam_amick & @eric_nehm



“The Bucks still have work to do, as league sources say it remains unclear if Herro will remain with the team. While there is interest in making the Milwaukee native part of… pic.twitter.com/yah9xSr2UT — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 23, 2026

Then we look to the NBA Draft where the Bucks took Brayden Burries, a California native, averaged 16.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists, while shooting 49.1% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point line in his one season with the Wildcats. Burries can certainly become an elite guard in this league as he has all the tools on both the offensive and defensive side.

Milwaukee still also has elite sniper A.J Green.

Now we go to the wings, a room that Milwaukee was quite weak in. It was their worst room without a doubt, and I said in my wing ranking that their best wing for the future wasn't even on the roster.

That was until they traded Giannis and acquired Jaime Jaquez Jr. from the Miami Heat who had a great sixth man of the year campaign and displayed elite driving capabilities while facilitating Miami's fast paced offense.

Then, the NBA Draft where the Bucks selected Nate Ament who brings size and physicality to Milwaukee along with a lot of raw, projectable tools. He averaged 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals per game while showcasing a great ability to get to the free throw line.

Milwaukee then still has Ousmane Dieng and Pete Nance who they can attempt to develop.

Longtime front office insider and 2026 NBA Draft host Bobby Marks on the current state of the Bucks:



“Milwaukee is a in a great spot.” — BucksRealm (@BucksRealm) June 24, 2026

So, the rooms went from having no depth, to having high end talent, physicality, and depth all while the Bucks can still move other pieces off the roster for more picks/talent.

So, while it stings losing Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks have recovered nicely and begin their new era.