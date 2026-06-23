Chris Haynes Drops Major Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Update

The Giannis Antetokounmpo trade saga appears to be entering its final stages. We are less than 24 hours away from the NBA Draft,and according to NBA insider Chris Haynes, the Boston Celtics have emerged as the favorites to land Giannis. Haynes said

"Right now I'm hearing the Boston Celtics, not the Miami Heat are the favorites to land him in a trade."

BREAKING: The Bostin Celtics are the favorites to land Giannis, per @ChrisBHaynes



"The Boston Celtics are the front runners to land Giannis Antetokounmpo.... I can expect something to be done by end of the day but if not, most definitely by the draft. Right now I'm hearing the… pic.twitter.com/NJlVD9Zctn — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) June 23, 2026

Haynes doubled down on that stance later, stating:

"The Boston Celtics are the front runners to land Giannis Antetokounmpo.... I can expect something to be done by end of the day but if not, most definitely by the draft.

The Miami Heat were originally considered the favorites to land Giannis Antetokounmpo. They were the most aggressive team, and multiple reports suggested that Giannis was trying to reach Miami. Haynes also mentioned another interesting thing: he said that Miami was never Giannis’ preferred destination in the first place.

Haynes said:

"I don't think it was his top destination. If it was, there are things Giannis can do behind the scenes to make it happen.... Also, the package the Heat offered, you were likely going to gut your team to get Giannis. I don't know if Giannis wants to go to a team where it's potentially MIL. Giannis wants to contend for Championships."

Antetokounmpo has never publicly requested a trade, but it’s well known he did so behind the scenes. As a result, Giannis has significant influence over the process. His one year on his contract was also another factor that gave Giannis leverage.

How Boston Took The Lead

May 2, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) on the court before game seven of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

The Boston Celtics took the lead because they have the best player available in a trade package. The Milwaukee Bucks may be losing a Finals MVP, but they will receive one in return. Jaylen Brown is a four-time All-Star and was an All-NBA player last season. He is one of the two best two-way wings in the entire NBA. It seems the Bucks' ownership is torn between the two offers, but some say they would like a superstar-level player in return, and Brown is that player.

What This Means For Milwaukee

From the Bucks' perspective, Boston potentially offers the best combination of immediate competitiveness and some future assets.

A package centered around Brown would allow Milwaukee to remain relevant and competitive in the Eastern Conference rather than beginning a complete rebuild. The Celtics could also include Hugo Gonzalez, a young prospect and the 27th pick in tomorrow’s draft.

Nothing is finalized until a deal is actually announced and completed. If the Bucks follow through on their self-imposed deadline, then we should expect a deal to happen either tonight or before the Draft.