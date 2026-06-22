The Giannis Antetokounmpo trade packages have begun to pick up steam.

With all of the drama involving potentially three or four teams, it was reported by ESPN's Shams Charania that not only will Antetokounmpo be traded before the NBA Draft on Tuesday night, but also be dealt to either the Boston Celtics or the Miami Heat in a one for one deal.

Giannis Antetokounmpo WILL BE traded before the draft and is focused on Boston or Miami, per @ShamsCharania



“I want to make this clear, whichever deal occurs, it’s going to be a one for one deal. It’s going to consist of MIL and one of these two teams. There’s no 3rd and 4th… pic.twitter.com/xUh02xLUK2 — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) June 22, 2026

“I want to make this clear, whichever deal occurs, it’s going to be a one for one deal. It’s going to consist of MIL and one of these two teams. There’s no 3rd and 4th teams… Giannis from my understanding is ready to be traded”

With several different doors that could've involved teams like the Memphis Grizzlies, Detroit Pistons or even the Los Angeles Lakers, it's now safe to assume that's no longer the case.

However, there's still a decision that needs to be made on the Bucks side that will determine that where Milwaukee will go from here.

Option A: trade with the Miami Heat and get young players and draft capital back to prepare for the future.

Or

Option B: trade for Jaylen Brown and try to compete as soon as possible.

A split faction of Milwaukee’s decision makers, sources say, is deciding between Boston’s package for Giannis Antetokounmpo built around Jaylen Brown — where the Bucks also hold particular Hugo Gonzales interest, as @TheSteinLine reported last night — plus limited draft capital,… — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 22, 2026

Apr 3, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) looks for a shot against Milwaukee Bucks guard Gary Harris (11) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

In my opinon this is a no-brainer and the choice that Milwaukee should go after is option A and make a deal with the Miami Heat.

The thought process behind not trading for Jaylen Brown isn't because he isn't a good player or first option. We that saw this season, when he carried majority of the responsibility while Jayson Tatum was still recovering from achilles injury.

Averaging a career-high 28.7 points per game and taking Boston to the No. 2 seed in the Eastern conference, he proved that he's more than capable.

But there's also the fact that he'll be playing on a similar roster that without Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee went 15-31.

I'm not sure if swapping Antetokounmpo for Brown can move the needle, making the Bucks a drastically better team. There's also the question that does Brown even want to stay in Milwaukee for the foreseeable future.

While Brown would be able to shine on a roster like the Bucks, is Milwaukee attractive enough to keep him there. Last week on SportsCenter, Marc Spears stated that Brown wouldn't want to play for Milwaukee.

With this in mind and Milwaukee seemingly having to choose one or the other, the Heat deal makes the most sense. The Bucks roster is in no shape to compete for the east right now despite the conference being top-heavy.

Taking the Miami deal allows them to rebuild, develop and make more moves in the future rather than swapping best player for best player on basically the same roster, where it's not even certain that the Brown wants to stay.

The Bucks would be getting more players to fix its roster and with potential players such as Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez and Kasparas Jakučionis to accompany several draft picks.

Time is nearing for an Antetokounmpo trade to be dealt and with options narrowing down, Milwaukee will have to make a tough decision for the sake of its franchise.