Recent reports from Yahoo! Sports' Kelly Iko, indicates that Jaylen Brown would be open to the idea of being traded from Boston to Milwaukee. He would also like for a resolution on the situation to be done within the next two days.

Previously, we had only heard from reporters that the Bucks would be looking to trade Brown to a third team if they agreed to a deal with the Celtics. But now things seem to be different. Shams Charania of ESPN mentioned that whoever the Bucks deal with will be a direct trade with either the Boston Celtics or the Miami Heat. There will be no multi-team deal.

At least not with the initial trade. Milwaukee could expand this into a bigger deal once the original deal is agreed upon, but don't close the door completely shut on Jaylen Brown staying with the Bucks.

Bucks Torn on Which Path to Take

Apr 1, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives to the basket against Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Reports are now saying that the Bucks front office is torn on which direction they want to go. It is hard to land a superstar level talent, and one can make the argument that Giannis at 31 years old is not that much better than 29-year-old Jaylen Brown.

Without Jayson Tatum last season, Brown was incredible for the Celtics. He averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.0 steal per game. He finished sixth in MVP voting, made the All-NBA Second Team, and was voted an NBA All-Star.

Jaylen Brown is a No. 1 Option

Apr 30, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) dribbles the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Historic franchises like Boston don't let players like Jaylen Brown go unless it's for a big fish like a Giannis Antetokounmpo. Brown got a taste of what it's like to be the No. 1 guy for a team and flourished in that role. He won a title with Boston in 2024 and was voted NBA Finals MVP and Eastern Conference Finals MVP.

While Tatum may have been viewed as the best player on Boston, it was more of a 1A-1B situation and less of a No. 1 and No. 2, even though many anlaysts saw Tatum as slightly better. Brown proved people wrong by taking the Celtics from a "gap-year" team to the second best record in the Eastern Conference.

On top of that, Tatum made his return from a torn Achilles in the middle of the season and he had to adapt and find ways to incorporate his long-time teammate back into the fold after missing 10 months of action. This shows what type of teammate Brown is and how he was willing to sacrifice touches for the betterment of the team.

How Does Jaylen Fit with This Bucks' Core

Dec 11, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) looks for a shot against Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (3) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

If Milwaukee does indeed to go the star-for-star trade route, Jaylen Brown would come in right away and become the face of the Milwaukee Bucks. He is under contract for the next three seasons and would officially be the best player on his team without debate.

Last season Milwaukee saw Ryan Rollins take a drastic step forward as their lead point guard, and that added development makes him a solid starting point guard for this Bucks team. In addition to Rollins, they have sharpshooting wing, AJ Green, who connected on 41.9% of his three-point shots last season.

If Brown plays the small forward spot, that is a solid 1-2-3, but that does leave questions for the frontcourt. After waiving-and-stretching Damian Lillard to have the available money to sign Myles Turner outright in Free Agency, the Bucks will likely have to hold onto the big man from Texas as his trade value is at an all-time low after an underwhleming season.

Drafting for a Win-Now Player?

Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) celebrates a 3-pointer against Wisconsin with guard Elliot Cadeau (3) and forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) during the second half of Big Ten Tournament semifinal at United Center in Chicago on Saturday, March 14, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the Bucks decide to go with the win-now route, with the No. 10 overall pick the Bucks could elect to go with a more established forntcourt option in Morez Johnson Jr. or Yaxel Lendeborg for their vacant four spot.

Bobby Portis is still under contract for the Bucks, and while he might be better off the bench, starting him next to Turner could make sense. Kyle Kuzma would also be in serious consideration if he is not moved in the deal. But either way, that's a position the Bucks could have a few different options at, and could even go small by playing Brown at the four.

What Makes Jaylen Brown a Great Leader to Replace Giannis?

May 13, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives for the basket around Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the fourth quarter during game six of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Winning is extremely hard in this league and there is no guarantee that the Bucks will be able to find someone better than Jaylen Brown in the draft or in a future young player. By getting Brown, the Bucks are getting a proven winner and an elite two-way player. This is the best option on the table in any Giannis deal and he has the makeup to be a great player.

With a better basketball coach now at the helm, Bucks fans should be excited to see Taylor Jenkins be more innovative than Doc Rivers could ever dream of being. Jenkins would be able to unlock things in this offense with Jaylen at the head that Doc couldn't do with last year's roster. Brown's three-level scoring will make him a much different matchup for opposing teams than what Giannis gave Milwaukee, and his defensive versatility might be better than Giannis' right now.

That doesn't mean that Brown is a better player than Giannis, but being able to have a consistent jump shot and defensive versatility that the Greek Freak doesn't have will allow this team to play differently.

Under Contract for Three Years

May 2, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) on the court before game seven of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Brown is under contract for the next three seasons and won't be an unrestricted free agent until the summer of 2029. This would be a sigh of relief, as the last thirteen months of non-commital comments from Giannis were exhausting.

There won't be as much sentimental value with Brown as there is with Giannis, since the Bucks franchise saw him grow from a raw rookie into a two-time MVP of the league. But with Brown, there won't be this cloud of uncertainity hanging over them like Giannis.

Nov 22, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) fight for the ball during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Knowing there is a face of the franchise in place that they can build around for the longhaul will give them assurance they didn't have last season. Yes, they will want to prove to Brown that they want to win, but it won't be as back-and-forth as it was with Giannis. Having roster stability is important for team chemistry and team-building.

You can't blame Giannis for wanting to find a better chance at a championship, but you can be frustrated with how poorly he handled things. Myles Turner said on his podcast that Giannis was constantly late for plane rides, and the rest of the locker room followed suit. They need a leader to set the example, and hopefully Jaylen Brown can be that if given the opportunity to be the face of the franchise.

Final Thoughts

Apr 26, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during warmups against the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Trading for Jaylen Brown and keeping him on the roster is an intersting pivot from what everyone was thinking. Trying to compete in the East is doable and a team build around Brown is definitely capable of at least being a playoff team.

This team will need to make more changes to become a serious playoff contender, but getting Brown for Antetokounmpo does accelerate the timeline and puts the Bucks on the map sooner than a haul for draft picks and unproven players.

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