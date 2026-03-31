Giannis, Rollins, Turner & Flagg's status for Bucks-Mavs: Injuries, Odds, How to Watch & Preview

Game date, time and location: Tuesday, Mar. 31, 7:00 p.m. CST, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, WFAA, KFAA (Dallas)

Radio: 103.3 FM/620 AM (Milwaukee), 97.1 FM/99.1 FM (Dallas)

VITALS: The Milwaukee Bucks (29-45) and Dallas Mavericks (24-51) meet for the second of two regular season matchups, with the Bucks winning the first (116-114 on Nov. 10).

The Bucks are 50-38 all-time versus the Mavericks during the regular season, including 31-12 in home games and 19-26 in road games. The Bucks won the season series against the Mavericks in the 2024-2025 regular season.

The Bucks enter this game as the 11th seed in the East, 8.5 games behind the 10th-seeded Charlotte Hornets and half a game ahead of the Chicago Bulls.

The Mavericks, on the other hand, are the 13th seed in the West, half a game ahead of the 12th-seeded New Orleans Pelicans, one game behind the 11th-seeded Memphis Grizzlies and 3.5 games ahead of the 14th-seeded Utah Jazz.

PROJECTED STARTERS

BUCKS

G Ryan Rollins

G Gary Trent Jr.

C Myles Turner

F Ousmane Dieng

F Pete Nance

MAVERICKS

G Ryan Nembhard

G Max Christie

C Daniel Gafford

F Khris Middleton

F Cooper Flagg

INJURY REPORT

BUCKS

Ryan Rollins: Probable - Hip

Myles Turner: Available - Knee

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out - Knee

Kyle Kuzma: Probable - Achilles

Gary Harris: Questionable - Personal

Bobby Portis: Out - Wrist

Kevin Porter Jr.: Out - Knee

Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Out - Calf

Alex Antetokounmpo: Active - G League (Two-Way)

Pete Nance: Active - G League (Two-Way)

Cormac Ryan: Active - G League (Two-Way)

MAVERICKS

Klay Thompson: Doubtful - Rest

PJ Washington: Out - Illness

Naji Marshall: Out - Illness

Marvin Bagley: Out - Shoulder

Kyrie Irving: Out - Knee

Mousa Cisse: Questionable - G League (Two-Way)

John Poulakidas: Probable - G League (Two-Way)

Tyler Smith: Active - G League (Two-Way)

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Bucks +2 (-112), Mavericks -2 (-108)

Moneyline: Bucks +108, Mavs -126

Total points scored: 229.5 (over -114, under -106)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .

QUOTABLE

Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers on how they ran offense without their main ballhandlers against the LA Clippers: "We start running, we called it a "Blast" series, we put it this morning, that's how much on the fly, but it got them to what we call "spinning the wheel" and that really helped them tonight because the only guy that had to be in the right spot was the five in the middle of the floor. Everybody else was X and anybody could handle the ball."

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Milwaukee Bucks On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket