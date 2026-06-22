Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves cryptic post on his Instagram

With Giannis Antetokounmpo time in Milwaukee being closely monitored, it seems like any minute now a decision will be made.

On his instagram Antetokounmpo made a post of him on the court in a black and white photo with the caption saying, "GOD, I trusted you at the beginning, and I will continue to trust you throughout."

During this entire process of when and where Antetokounmpo will be ending up in a potential trade, any message or post will not be overlooked especially by the future hall of famer.

It's only a matter when news breaks that Antetokounmpo will be taking his talents to somewhere involving most likely the Miami Heat or the Boston Celtics.

ESPN's Shams Charania confirmed in his appearance on "Get Up" that by the time that the NBA Draft starts tomorrow at 7 p.m. CST, that he'll be on the Celtics or the Heat.

Shams Says By 7PM Tomorrow Giannis Will Be Traded:



Greeny: “By the time the first pick is announced, tomorrow… Giannis is either going to be a Boston Celtics, or a Miami Heat.”



Shams: “Correct.” pic.twitter.com/KGLx0LTL2B — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) June 22, 2026

ESPN's Michael Greenberg: “By the time the first pick is announced, tomorrow… Giannis is either going to be a Boston Celtics, or a Miami Heat.”



Shams Charania: “Correct.”

The Bucks want to go into the draft knowing what picks and pieces they'll have before selecting anyone. As a result, pressure will be on Milwaukee's management to come to a decision soon so the Bucks can have plan on what player they'll need to fill in the team needs.

It's been a tug-of-war type of negations where the Milwaukee Bucks are going to have to choose between the Miami Heat who's offering young pieces and future draft capital, or the Boston Celtics who going all in by making the former NBA Finals Most Valuable Player, Jaylen Brown alonside additional assets on the table for Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo spent 13 seasons with the Bucks, and in his tenure he brought a franchise that had not had won a championship since 1971, as world champions once again by winning one 50 years later in 2021.

The past few years have been riddled with injuries, roster shakeups and coaching changes and when he only played in 36 games this season resulting in a 32-50 record, it seemed like his departure was almost inevitable.

Milwaukee is planning to get the most out of Antetokounmpo by weighing both offers and seeing which one can meet the crieteria of keeping the Bucks competitve, a player worth trading their franchise player and addtional pieces that can set them up for succeess for the future.