The NBA Draft is just days away, so here is our latest NBA Mock Draft covering the first round. In this mock draft we have a blockbuster trade between the Pistons, Bucks, Lakers and Heat that sends Giannis to Miami and Tyler Herro in Detroit. The Bucks walk away with several players and two extra picks in this draft.

We also have a handful of deals in the mock draft. The Los Angeles Clippers and the Sacramento Kings make a trade, and the Warriors trade down from No. 11 with the Hornets for future picks and a pick later in this draft. Also, Denver and Cleveland prioritize their financial flexibility and trade out of the first round.

Without further ado, here is our full first-round mock draft:

1). Washington Wizards: AJ Dybantsa | BYU | Small Forward

Feb 7, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) looks on during the second half against the Houston Cougars at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Washington will have to choose between Dybantsa and Peterson here at No. 1, but Dybantsa just makes the most sense. His skillset is hard to come by thanks to his elite tools to become a top two-way wing in the NBA. d

2). Utah Jazz: Cameron Boozer | Duke | Power Forward

Jan 24, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) shoots a free throw during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

While there are questions defensively with Boozer, he is elite at so many things. He can shoot, pass, put the ball on the floor, rebound, has a great feel for the game, and a brillant baskteball mind. Utah could go with Peterson here, but Boozer is the "safer" pick...and he might end up being the best player when it's all said and done.

3). Memphis Grizzlies: Darryn Peterson | Kansas | Shooting Guard

Mar 13, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Slow shutter image of Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) drives to the basket around Houston Cougars guard Kordel Jefferson (0) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Memphis would love to see Boozer fall to three, but they won't be sad about drafting a gifted scorer like Darryn Peterson. The Kansas Jayhawk is a three-level scorer that will carry the offensive load for his team, and wants to be great. His up-and-down play at Kansas was due to injuries that caused controversy and raised a lot of eyebrows. The talent is their, but mentally he needs to put it altogether.

4). Chicago Bulls: Caleb Wilson | North Carolina | Power Forward

Jan 21, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bulls are ecstatic to take the athletic power forward from UNC. Arguably the most explosive wing in the draft, Wilson has the determination and work ethic to be great. He will have a chip on his shoulder as everyone felt he was unable to be in the top three discussion

Trade Alert

Feb 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank (left) talks with coach Tyronn Lue before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

TRADE: The Los Angeles Clippers have traded the No. 5 overall pick to the Sacramento Kings for the No. 7 overall pick, a 2030 first-round pick via Sacramento, and a 2027 second-round pick via Charlotte.

5). Sacramento Kings (Traded to Los Angeles Clippers via Indiana): Darius Acuff Jr | Arkansas | Point Guard

Jan 31, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr (5) drives against Kentucky Wildcats forward Brandon Garrison (10) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Kentucky won 85-77. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

The Kings trade up here to make sure that they get the skilled point guard. Acuff Jr. wants to go to the Kings, but a smart team like the Clippers will make sure that the Kings have to trade up to get him if they want him, and that's exactly what they do here. There is a ton to like about Acuff Jr., and will give the Kings fan base someone to get behind as he will have an incredible opportunity to become the new face of the franchise.

6). Brooklyn Nets: Mikel Brown Jr. | Louisville | Shooting Guard

Feb 17, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) looks on during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

While I am personally lower on Brown than most, he is a gifted scorer who can shoot from deep range and handle the ball in the pick-and-roll. His 6-foot-5 size gives him an advantage against smaller guards, but he uses his speed to blow by bigger guards. Defensively there are areas to improve, but he is skyrocketing up big boards for a reason.

Trade Alert

Sep 25, 2017; Greenburgh, NY, USA; New York Knicks general manager Scott Perry speaks to the media on media day at MSG Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Clippers acquired the No. 7 overall pick from the Sacramento Kings in a multi-pick trade that landed the Kings the No. 5 overall pick in the draft.

7). Los Angeles Clippers (via Sacramento Kings): Brayden Burries | Arizona | Shooting Guard

Jan 26, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) dribbles the ball during the second half against the BYU Cougars at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

The Clippers trade back in the draft, pickup extra assets and still select the player they wanted at No. 5. Burries is a terrific off-ball guard who thrived in Arizona next to Jaden Bradley. After trading for Darius Garland, the Clippers could use a complimentary guard next to him. The two-way guard with shooting capabilities and secondary-playmaking abilities fits in to this franchise perfectly.

8). Atlanta Hawks (via New Orleans): Kingston Flemings | Illinois | Point Guard

Mar 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) dribbles the ball during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

The Hawks are eager to find more guard help witht their team and they do so in drafting the defensive minded Kingston Flemings. With a quick first step and a ton of explosiveness, Flemings gives the Hawks a nice change-of-pace guard from what Alexander-Walker brings.

9). Dallas Mavericks: Keaton Wagler | Illinois | Shooting Guard

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) dribbles the ball against UConn Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. (2) during the first half of a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Wagler had a terrific season with Illinois, forcing his way into the top ten after being viewed as a player who would take more time to develop. According to No Ceilings first Mock Draft in November, Wagler didn't even crack the Top 60. He is a bigger guard that can play the one or the two and has drawn comparisons to Tyrese Haliburton. While I don't fully see the Haliburton comparison, there is a lot to like and I think he can fit in well with what Dallas is wanting to do.

10). Milwaukee Bucks: Nate Ament | Tennessee | Small Forward

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Nate Ament (10) dribbles while defended by Iowa State Cyclones guard Nate Heise (0) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The Milwaukee Bucks select the talented Nate Ament at No. 10 overall. He is full of pontential with his size, length, and skills, but he has a long way to go developemental wise. As the Bucks enter a rebuild this is the type of pick they should be making. Ament can work on his craft with zero expectations as Milwaukee turns the page on the Giannis Era.

Trade Alert

Dec 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Golden State Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. sits courtside during the first half of the game between the Stanford Cardinal and the CSUN Matadors at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors traded the No. 11 overall pick to the Charlotte Hornets for the No. 18 overall pick, a 2027 first-round pick via Dallas, a 2027 second-round pick via New Orleans, and a 2029 second-round pick via Charlotte

11). Charlotte Hornets (via Golden State Warriors): Aday Mara | Michigan | Center

Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara (15) celebrates the team’s NCAA men's basketball tournament national championship victory Monday, April 6, 2026, after defeating the UConn Huskies 69-63 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Hornets move up in the draft to ensure that they select the 7-foot-3 center who just won a national title at Michigan. With elite passing skills, a soft touch, and elite size, the Hornets find a bigger and stronger answer at the center spot than what they had last season. Mara joins a young team ready to take another step forward.

12). Oklahoma City Thunder (via Los Angeles Clippers): Morez Johnson Jr. | Michigan | Power Forward

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) and guard Nimari Burnett (4) celebrate after their win against the UConn Huskies in the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament between the and the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Oklahoma City once again finds a player who fits into their system perfectly. A defensive minded big who can play the four and the five is exactly what the Thunder need as they navigate the finanical corner they're currently backed into. Morez Johnson Jr. was a huge part of the Wolverines success this season and will look to help the Thunder get back to the NBA Finals.

Trade Alert - Four team trade:

Apr 10, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo enjoys a moment during warmups prior to the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Milwaukee Bucks acquired the No. 13 overall pick from Miami, the No. 21 pick overall from Detroit, Kel’el Ware, Pelle Larsson, Kaspar Jakucionis, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Jarred Vanderbilt, Ron Holland, Caris LeVert, a 2029 first-round pick and a 2031 first-round pick from Miami.

The Miami Heat acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Detroit Pistons acquired Tyler Herro and pick No. 25 from Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Lakers acquired Isaiah Stewart and the No. 41 overall pick from Miami.

13). Milwaukee Bucks (via Miami Heat): Hannes Steinbach | Washington | Power Forward-Center

Feb 24, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Washington Huskies forward Hannes Steinbach (6) looks to the basket as Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Darren Buchanan Jr. (5) defends during the first half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Finally, the will he or won't he be traded Giannis saga is over...and the Miami Heat are the lucky winners of the Giannis sweepstakes. By moving Giannis, the Bucks pick up pick No. 13 and they draft the multitalented big man from Germany, Hannes Steinbach.

With the ability to score inside and out, the Bucks add a versatile big man and it's the second German they officially drafted since selecting Dirk Nowitzki, but let's hope they don't make the same mistake they did last time by moving him for a much lesser talent.

14). Charlotte Hornets: Cameron Carr | Baylor | Shooting Guard-Small Forward

Feb 28, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Baylor Bears guard Cameron Carr (43) brings the ball up court during the second half against the UCF Knights at Addition Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The second pick of the draft for the Hornets goes to the elite scorer from Baylor, Cameron Carr. The guard-forward is full of potential, but will need to fill out his frame more to reach his highest potential. He can score from all three levels, is a disruptive defender, and loves to play in transition. This is a great fit with Charlotte's young core.

15). Chicago Bulls (via Portland Trail Blazers): Dailyn Swain | Texas | Shooting Guard/Small Forward

Jan 28, 2026; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain (3) is pressured by Auburn Tigers guard Kevin Overton (1) during the first half at Neville Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

After taking Caleb Wilson with the fourth overall pick, the Bulls select the defensive minded guard-forward from Texas. Swain can drive to the basket, has a soft touch, and was the best player on Texas, who took down the likely No. 1 overall pick , AJ Dybantsa, in Round 1 of the NCAA Tournament.

16). Memphis Grizzlies (via Phoenix Suns): Ebuka Okorie | Stanford | Point Guard

Feb 25, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) waits for play to resume against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the second half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

After selecting the highly-skilled guard from Kansas in Darryn Peterson with the No. 3 overall pick, the Grizzlies take a swing on the gifted point guard from Stanford. At 6-foot-1 with a 6-foot-7 wingspan, Okorie is a terrific ball handler who can score at all three levels and puts a ton of pressure on defenses by getting to the rim. With Ja Morant likely to be traded, getting more point guard depth is a terrific way to go.

17). Oklahoma City Thunder (via Philadelphia): Yaxel Lendeborg | Michigan | Power Forward

Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) shoots a free throw against Indiana during the second half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Recent reports have said that Lendeborg could be falling from his projected lottery range after suffering an injury during the Wolverines Final Four game against the Arizona Wildcats. With his skillset and two-way abiltities, there is no way that he slides past the Thunder at no. 17. This would be a seamless fit in the Thunder system and he would get to join his college teammate Morez Johnson Jr.

Trade Alert

Apr 12, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Charlotte Hornets head coach Charles Lee reacts during the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Charlotte Hornets traded the No. 18 overall pick to the Golden State in a multi-pick trade. Details mentioned above at Golden State's pick.

18). Golden State Warriors (via Charlotte Hornets): Bennett Stirtz | Iowa | Point Guard

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA;Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) reacts after beating the Nebraska Cornhuskers during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Warriors had a workout with Bennett Stirtz and reports suggested that things went well. Stirtz is not expected to be a lottery pick, but with how much the Warriors believe in him, trading down for additional draft capital from the Hornets is a smart decision. Now, they get a prospect they liked a lot, acquire more draft assets for future trades, and get Stirtz on a much cheaper contract at No. 18.

As an older prospect in this class, the Warriors get someone that is ready to contribute right away. He has an elite basketball IQ, a great shot, protects the ball, and has great feel for the game.

19). Toronto Raptors: Christian Anderson | Texas Tech | Point Guard

Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Christian Anderson (4) dribbles against Akron Zips guard Evan Mahaffey (12) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Anderson is one of the best shooters in the draft and would be a strong fit with Toronto. With a team full of wings, the Raptors could go after a center or a lead guard here at No. 19. The free agent class is stronger at the center position than at point guard, and Anderson has a higher ceiling than the available centers on the board. He averaged 7.4 assists last season and scored 18.5 points on 47.2% shooting from the field and 41.5% from three.

20). San Antonio Spurs (via Cleveland Cavaliers): Allen Graves | Santa Clara | Small/Power Forward

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Santa Clara Broncos forward Allen Graves (22) reacts after making a basket against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Allen Graves is a draft darling thanks to advanced stats and analytics. His style of play will fit in perfectly for the Spurs as a true 3-and-D wing with size to play the three or four. Graves shot a blistering 41.3% from three last season and averaged 3 steals per game.

Trade Alert

Oct 2, 2023; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Pelicans general manager Trajan Langdon speaks during Media Day at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The Detroit Pistons traded the No. 21 overall pick to Milwaukee in blockbuster deal for Tyler Herro and No. 41 overall . Details mentioned above at Miami's pick at No. 13.

21). Milwaukee Bucks (via Minnesota Timberwolves trade from Detroit Pistons): Labaron Philon | Alabama | Point Guard

Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) reacts after a basket in the second half against the Hofstra Pride during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

For the last few months all signs have been pointing to the Milwaukee Bucks selecting Labaron Philon Jr. in the lottery with pick No. 10 or pick No. 13 if they got it from Miami. As the draft draws closer, recent reports have the gifted guard sliding down the rankings and he even held an interview with Minnesota who has the No. 28 overall pick. By making the four-team deal with Detroit, Miami and Los Angeles, the Bucks pickup the Pistons pick and add the talented guard to their team with Nate Ament and Hannes Steinbach.

Philon is a three-level scorer with defensive upside. He doesn't have the elite vertical athleticism that some of these other guards selected above him have and he is smaller in frame. However, there is a lot to like with his game and the potential is real. He will make teams pay for overlooking him.

22). Philadelphia 76ers (via Houston Rockets): Koa Peat | Arizona | Power Forward

Jan 26, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) reacts during the second half against the BYU Cougars at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Koa Peat is a strong low-post offensive player who shot nearly 70% around the rim last year for Arizona. His shooting range is limited and what position he guards is still a question, but he is a hardworking big man, that rebounds the ball well, has a strong frame, and can play make for other with his strong feel.

23). Atlanta Hawks (via Cleveland Cavaliers): Chris Cenac Jr. | Houston | Center

Houston's Chris Cenac Jr. (5) cheers during a second-round game in the NCAA men's basketball tournament between Houston Cougars and Texas A&M Aggies at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Saturday March 21, 2026. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Hawks add Kingston Flemings' center, Chris Cenac Jr. with their second pick in the first-round. Cenac is a mobile big who can guard multiple positions, is a relentless rebounder, and can shoot all over the court. He will need to add more muscle to his frame, and develop into a better rim protector. He shot nearly 75% around the rim and is viewed as an elite lob threat.

24). New York Knicks: Jayden Quaintance | Kentucky | Center

Jan 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Jayden Quaintance (21) reacts during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

With Mitchell Robinson expected to leave in Free Agency due to financial reasons, the Knicks take a swing on the big man from Kentucky who spent most of the seasons on the sideline with an injury.

Quaintance was once viewed as a Top 8 pick in the draft, but the red flags of health have made him take a drastic drop. He has a 7-foot-5 wingspan, is a strong defensive anchor and rebounds at an elite level. Many teams in this range will be eager to get Quaintance, but it will be hard for New York to pass him up with a glaring hole at the five.

Trade Alert

Sep 25, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, left, speaks during a press conference to preview the 2025-26 season at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

The Detroit Pistons acquired the No. 25 overall pick from Los Angeles in a four-team deal that sent Jarred Vanderbilt to Miwaukee.

25). Detroit Pistons (via Los Angeles Lakers): Zuby Ejiofor | St. John’s | Power Forward

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; St. John's Red Storm forward Zuby Ejiofor (24) reacts after a dunk against the Duke Blue Devils in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

After acquiring Tyler Herro and No. 25 for Isaiah Stewart, Ron Holland, Caris LeVert and the No. 21 overall pick, the Pistons are back on the board, and they take the defensive minded power forward from St. John's. Ejiofor is one of the best switchable defenders in this draft class, is a great rebounder, plays with a relentless motor and is an underrated passer. His shot is nonexistent, but the effort he provides is unmatched and would be a strong replacement for Stewart.

Trade Alert

Ben Tenzer and Jon Wallace | Nuggets PR

Trade: The Denver Nuggets have traded Zeke Naji and the No. 26 overall pick to the Washington Wizards for the No. 51 overall pick .

26). Washington Wizards (via Denver Nuggets): Tarris Reed Jr. | U Conn | Center

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Connecticut Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) in action against Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara (15) during the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Washington gets back into the late part of the draft by taking on the contract of Zeke Naji, fitting him into part of their Traded Player Exception . At No. 26, the Wizards take the big man out of UConn, Tarris Reed Jr. Belief is that Reed Jr. can be a solid backup center in the league thanks to his size, soft touch around the rim and his elite rebounding skills. This is a solid pickup for the Wizards who still have several roster decisions to make.

27). Boston Celtics: Henri Veesaar | North Carolina | Center

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrates after a play against the VCU Rams in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Veesaar is an offensive skilled big man who can space the floor, has great feel for the game, a strong basketball IQ, is a sound rebounder, and makes a lot of shots around the rim. He will need to add strength to his frame, and grow as a defender on the perimeter and when protecting the rim. He lacks a lot on the defensive side outside of rebounding, but his offensive skills are why you're drafting him.

28). Minnesota Timberwolves (via Detroit Pistons): Sergio de Larrea | Valencia | Point Guard

Sergio de Larrea | Javier Borrego/Europa Press via Getty Images) | Europa Press via Getty Images

The Timberwolves have been rumored to have interest in trading out of the first round to select de Larrea in the second round, but with several teams intrigued to take the international point guard, the Timberwolves take their guy. At 6-foot-6 with a 6-foot-9 wingspan, he can shoot over defenders in his space, connecting on nearly 40% of his catch-and-shoot threes.

In addition to that, he is a strong playmaker with a great feel for the game. He can be a little loose with his handle and needs to grow as a scorer inside the paint and in the mid-range. While he might not be a starting level point guard right away, he grew a lot playing in the EuroLeague and will be ready to help contribute.

Trade Alert

Sep 14, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman speaks to the media during an introductory press conference at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

Trade: The Cleveland Cavaliers have traded the No. 29 overall pick to the Brooklyn Nets for the No. 33 overall pick and a 2029 second-round pick swap (via the Golden State Warriors).

29). Brooklyn Nets (Traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers - via San Antonio Spurs): Isaiah Evans | Duke | Shooting Guard-Small Forward

Feb 24, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) works against Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Logan Imes (2) during the first half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

The Nets trade back into the end of the first round, by moving up four spots with the Cavaliers and sending them two high-quality second-round picks. With the No. 29 pick overall, the Nets select guard-forward Isaiah Evans.

Evans will need to add muscle to his frame, but my goodness can he shoot the basketball. He shot 41% his freshman season from three and then doubled his attempts his sophomore year, but still connected on 36%. He shys away from contact and isn't a strong rebounder, but he gives a ton of effort on the defensive side. His competitiveness paired with his floor spacing makes him an intriguing prospect.

30). Dallas Mavericks (via Oklahoma City): Joshua Jefferson | Iowa State | Power Forward

Jan 13, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) drives against Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Jefferson is built like a linebacker which helps him deal with physicality on both sides of the ball. He sets hard screens, can body up with defenders in the paint, and has the strength to finish through contact. Iowa State's big man sees the floor incredibly well and was put in different situations all season long to initiate offense.

He lacks the vertical explosiveness you want from a power forward, but he's a solid three-point shooter, making 36% of his attempts his senior season. With a slower first step, he struggles to breakdown defenders, but is still skilled all-around.

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