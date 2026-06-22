Bucks Final Mock Draft: Giannis to Heat; Lakers, Pistons, More!
The NBA Draft is just days away, so here is our latest NBA Mock Draft covering the first round. In this mock draft we have a blockbuster trade between the Pistons, Bucks, Lakers and Heat that sends Giannis to Miami and Tyler Herro in Detroit. The Bucks walk away with several players and two extra picks in this draft.
We also have a handful of deals in the mock draft. The Los Angeles Clippers and the Sacramento Kings make a trade, and the Warriors trade down from No. 11 with the Hornets for future picks and a pick later in this draft. Also, Denver and Cleveland prioritize their financial flexibility and trade out of the first round.
Without further ado, here is our full first-round mock draft:
1). Washington Wizards: AJ Dybantsa | BYU | Small Forward
Washington will have to choose between Dybantsa and Peterson here at No. 1, but Dybantsa just makes the most sense. His skillset is hard to come by thanks to his elite tools to become a top two-way wing in the NBA. d
2). Utah Jazz: Cameron Boozer | Duke | Power Forward
While there are questions defensively with Boozer, he is elite at so many things. He can shoot, pass, put the ball on the floor, rebound, has a great feel for the game, and a brillant baskteball mind. Utah could go with Peterson here, but Boozer is the "safer" pick...and he might end up being the best player when it's all said and done.
3). Memphis Grizzlies: Darryn Peterson | Kansas | Shooting Guard
Memphis would love to see Boozer fall to three, but they won't be sad about drafting a gifted scorer like Darryn Peterson. The Kansas Jayhawk is a three-level scorer that will carry the offensive load for his team, and wants to be great. His up-and-down play at Kansas was due to injuries that caused controversy and raised a lot of eyebrows. The talent is their, but mentally he needs to put it altogether.
4). Chicago Bulls: Caleb Wilson | North Carolina | Power Forward
The Chicago Bulls are ecstatic to take the athletic power forward from UNC. Arguably the most explosive wing in the draft, Wilson has the determination and work ethic to be great. He will have a chip on his shoulder as everyone felt he was unable to be in the top three discussion
Trade Alert
TRADE: The Los Angeles Clippers have traded the No. 5 overall pick to the Sacramento Kings for the No. 7 overall pick, a 2030 first-round pick via Sacramento, and a 2027 second-round pick via Charlotte.
5). Sacramento Kings (Traded to Los Angeles Clippers via Indiana): Darius Acuff Jr | Arkansas | Point Guard
The Kings trade up here to make sure that they get the skilled point guard. Acuff Jr. wants to go to the Kings, but a smart team like the Clippers will make sure that the Kings have to trade up to get him if they want him, and that's exactly what they do here. There is a ton to like about Acuff Jr., and will give the Kings fan base someone to get behind as he will have an incredible opportunity to become the new face of the franchise.
6). Brooklyn Nets: Mikel Brown Jr. | Louisville | Shooting Guard
While I am personally lower on Brown than most, he is a gifted scorer who can shoot from deep range and handle the ball in the pick-and-roll. His 6-foot-5 size gives him an advantage against smaller guards, but he uses his speed to blow by bigger guards. Defensively there are areas to improve, but he is skyrocketing up big boards for a reason.
Trade Alert
The Los Angeles Clippers acquired the No. 7 overall pick from the Sacramento Kings in a multi-pick trade that landed the Kings the No. 5 overall pick in the draft.
7). Los Angeles Clippers (via Sacramento Kings): Brayden Burries | Arizona | Shooting Guard
The Clippers trade back in the draft, pickup extra assets and still select the player they wanted at No. 5. Burries is a terrific off-ball guard who thrived in Arizona next to Jaden Bradley. After trading for Darius Garland, the Clippers could use a complimentary guard next to him. The two-way guard with shooting capabilities and secondary-playmaking abilities fits in to this franchise perfectly.
8). Atlanta Hawks (via New Orleans): Kingston Flemings | Illinois | Point Guard
The Hawks are eager to find more guard help witht their team and they do so in drafting the defensive minded Kingston Flemings. With a quick first step and a ton of explosiveness, Flemings gives the Hawks a nice change-of-pace guard from what Alexander-Walker brings.
9). Dallas Mavericks: Keaton Wagler | Illinois | Shooting Guard
Wagler had a terrific season with Illinois, forcing his way into the top ten after being viewed as a player who would take more time to develop. According to No Ceilings first Mock Draft in November, Wagler didn't even crack the Top 60. He is a bigger guard that can play the one or the two and has drawn comparisons to Tyrese Haliburton. While I don't fully see the Haliburton comparison, there is a lot to like and I think he can fit in well with what Dallas is wanting to do.
10). Milwaukee Bucks: Nate Ament | Tennessee | Small Forward
The Milwaukee Bucks select the talented Nate Ament at No. 10 overall. He is full of pontential with his size, length, and skills, but he has a long way to go developemental wise. As the Bucks enter a rebuild this is the type of pick they should be making. Ament can work on his craft with zero expectations as Milwaukee turns the page on the Giannis Era.
Trade Alert
The Golden State Warriors traded the No. 11 overall pick to the Charlotte Hornets for the No. 18 overall pick, a 2027 first-round pick via Dallas, a 2027 second-round pick via New Orleans, and a 2029 second-round pick via Charlotte
11). Charlotte Hornets (via Golden State Warriors): Aday Mara | Michigan | Center
The Hornets move up in the draft to ensure that they select the 7-foot-3 center who just won a national title at Michigan. With elite passing skills, a soft touch, and elite size, the Hornets find a bigger and stronger answer at the center spot than what they had last season. Mara joins a young team ready to take another step forward.
12). Oklahoma City Thunder (via Los Angeles Clippers): Morez Johnson Jr. | Michigan | Power Forward
Oklahoma City once again finds a player who fits into their system perfectly. A defensive minded big who can play the four and the five is exactly what the Thunder need as they navigate the finanical corner they're currently backed into. Morez Johnson Jr. was a huge part of the Wolverines success this season and will look to help the Thunder get back to the NBA Finals.
Trade Alert - Four team trade:
The Milwaukee Bucks acquired the No. 13 overall pick from Miami, the No. 21 pick overall from Detroit, Kel’el Ware, Pelle Larsson, Kaspar Jakucionis, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Jarred Vanderbilt, Ron Holland, Caris LeVert, a 2029 first-round pick and a 2031 first-round pick from Miami.
The Miami Heat acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The Detroit Pistons acquired Tyler Herro and pick No. 25 from Los Angeles.
The Los Angeles Lakers acquired Isaiah Stewart and the No. 41 overall pick from Miami.
13). Milwaukee Bucks (via Miami Heat): Hannes Steinbach | Washington | Power Forward-Center
Finally, the will he or won't he be traded Giannis saga is over...and the Miami Heat are the lucky winners of the Giannis sweepstakes. By moving Giannis, the Bucks pick up pick No. 13 and they draft the multitalented big man from Germany, Hannes Steinbach.
With the ability to score inside and out, the Bucks add a versatile big man and it's the second German they officially drafted since selecting Dirk Nowitzki, but let's hope they don't make the same mistake they did last time by moving him for a much lesser talent.
14). Charlotte Hornets: Cameron Carr | Baylor | Shooting Guard-Small Forward
The second pick of the draft for the Hornets goes to the elite scorer from Baylor, Cameron Carr. The guard-forward is full of potential, but will need to fill out his frame more to reach his highest potential. He can score from all three levels, is a disruptive defender, and loves to play in transition. This is a great fit with Charlotte's young core.
15). Chicago Bulls (via Portland Trail Blazers): Dailyn Swain | Texas | Shooting Guard/Small Forward
After taking Caleb Wilson with the fourth overall pick, the Bulls select the defensive minded guard-forward from Texas. Swain can drive to the basket, has a soft touch, and was the best player on Texas, who took down the likely No. 1 overall pick , AJ Dybantsa, in Round 1 of the NCAA Tournament.
16). Memphis Grizzlies (via Phoenix Suns): Ebuka Okorie | Stanford | Point Guard
After selecting the highly-skilled guard from Kansas in Darryn Peterson with the No. 3 overall pick, the Grizzlies take a swing on the gifted point guard from Stanford. At 6-foot-1 with a 6-foot-7 wingspan, Okorie is a terrific ball handler who can score at all three levels and puts a ton of pressure on defenses by getting to the rim. With Ja Morant likely to be traded, getting more point guard depth is a terrific way to go.
17). Oklahoma City Thunder (via Philadelphia): Yaxel Lendeborg | Michigan | Power Forward
Recent reports have said that Lendeborg could be falling from his projected lottery range after suffering an injury during the Wolverines Final Four game against the Arizona Wildcats. With his skillset and two-way abiltities, there is no way that he slides past the Thunder at no. 17. This would be a seamless fit in the Thunder system and he would get to join his college teammate Morez Johnson Jr.
Trade Alert
The Charlotte Hornets traded the No. 18 overall pick to the Golden State in a multi-pick trade. Details mentioned above at Golden State's pick.
18). Golden State Warriors (via Charlotte Hornets): Bennett Stirtz | Iowa | Point Guard
The Warriors had a workout with Bennett Stirtz and reports suggested that things went well. Stirtz is not expected to be a lottery pick, but with how much the Warriors believe in him, trading down for additional draft capital from the Hornets is a smart decision. Now, they get a prospect they liked a lot, acquire more draft assets for future trades, and get Stirtz on a much cheaper contract at No. 18.
As an older prospect in this class, the Warriors get someone that is ready to contribute right away. He has an elite basketball IQ, a great shot, protects the ball, and has great feel for the game.
19). Toronto Raptors: Christian Anderson | Texas Tech | Point Guard
Anderson is one of the best shooters in the draft and would be a strong fit with Toronto. With a team full of wings, the Raptors could go after a center or a lead guard here at No. 19. The free agent class is stronger at the center position than at point guard, and Anderson has a higher ceiling than the available centers on the board. He averaged 7.4 assists last season and scored 18.5 points on 47.2% shooting from the field and 41.5% from three.
20). San Antonio Spurs (via Cleveland Cavaliers): Allen Graves | Santa Clara | Small/Power Forward
Allen Graves is a draft darling thanks to advanced stats and analytics. His style of play will fit in perfectly for the Spurs as a true 3-and-D wing with size to play the three or four. Graves shot a blistering 41.3% from three last season and averaged 3 steals per game.
Trade Alert
The Detroit Pistons traded the No. 21 overall pick to Milwaukee in blockbuster deal for Tyler Herro and No. 41 overall . Details mentioned above at Miami's pick at No. 13.
21). Milwaukee Bucks (via Minnesota Timberwolves trade from Detroit Pistons): Labaron Philon | Alabama | Point Guard
For the last few months all signs have been pointing to the Milwaukee Bucks selecting Labaron Philon Jr. in the lottery with pick No. 10 or pick No. 13 if they got it from Miami. As the draft draws closer, recent reports have the gifted guard sliding down the rankings and he even held an interview with Minnesota who has the No. 28 overall pick. By making the four-team deal with Detroit, Miami and Los Angeles, the Bucks pickup the Pistons pick and add the talented guard to their team with Nate Ament and Hannes Steinbach.
Philon is a three-level scorer with defensive upside. He doesn't have the elite vertical athleticism that some of these other guards selected above him have and he is smaller in frame. However, there is a lot to like with his game and the potential is real. He will make teams pay for overlooking him.
22). Philadelphia 76ers (via Houston Rockets): Koa Peat | Arizona | Power Forward
Koa Peat is a strong low-post offensive player who shot nearly 70% around the rim last year for Arizona. His shooting range is limited and what position he guards is still a question, but he is a hardworking big man, that rebounds the ball well, has a strong frame, and can play make for other with his strong feel.
23). Atlanta Hawks (via Cleveland Cavaliers): Chris Cenac Jr. | Houston | Center
The Hawks add Kingston Flemings' center, Chris Cenac Jr. with their second pick in the first-round. Cenac is a mobile big who can guard multiple positions, is a relentless rebounder, and can shoot all over the court. He will need to add more muscle to his frame, and develop into a better rim protector. He shot nearly 75% around the rim and is viewed as an elite lob threat.
24). New York Knicks: Jayden Quaintance | Kentucky | Center
With Mitchell Robinson expected to leave in Free Agency due to financial reasons, the Knicks take a swing on the big man from Kentucky who spent most of the seasons on the sideline with an injury.
Quaintance was once viewed as a Top 8 pick in the draft, but the red flags of health have made him take a drastic drop. He has a 7-foot-5 wingspan, is a strong defensive anchor and rebounds at an elite level. Many teams in this range will be eager to get Quaintance, but it will be hard for New York to pass him up with a glaring hole at the five.
Trade Alert
The Detroit Pistons acquired the No. 25 overall pick from Los Angeles in a four-team deal that sent Jarred Vanderbilt to Miwaukee.
25). Detroit Pistons (via Los Angeles Lakers): Zuby Ejiofor | St. John’s | Power Forward
After acquiring Tyler Herro and No. 25 for Isaiah Stewart, Ron Holland, Caris LeVert and the No. 21 overall pick, the Pistons are back on the board, and they take the defensive minded power forward from St. John's. Ejiofor is one of the best switchable defenders in this draft class, is a great rebounder, plays with a relentless motor and is an underrated passer. His shot is nonexistent, but the effort he provides is unmatched and would be a strong replacement for Stewart.
Trade Alert
Trade: The Denver Nuggets have traded Zeke Naji and the No. 26 overall pick to the Washington Wizards for the No. 51 overall pick .
26). Washington Wizards (via Denver Nuggets): Tarris Reed Jr. | U Conn | Center
Washington gets back into the late part of the draft by taking on the contract of Zeke Naji, fitting him into part of their Traded Player Exception . At No. 26, the Wizards take the big man out of UConn, Tarris Reed Jr. Belief is that Reed Jr. can be a solid backup center in the league thanks to his size, soft touch around the rim and his elite rebounding skills. This is a solid pickup for the Wizards who still have several roster decisions to make.
27). Boston Celtics: Henri Veesaar | North Carolina | Center
Veesaar is an offensive skilled big man who can space the floor, has great feel for the game, a strong basketball IQ, is a sound rebounder, and makes a lot of shots around the rim. He will need to add strength to his frame, and grow as a defender on the perimeter and when protecting the rim. He lacks a lot on the defensive side outside of rebounding, but his offensive skills are why you're drafting him.
28). Minnesota Timberwolves (via Detroit Pistons): Sergio de Larrea | Valencia | Point Guard
The Timberwolves have been rumored to have interest in trading out of the first round to select de Larrea in the second round, but with several teams intrigued to take the international point guard, the Timberwolves take their guy. At 6-foot-6 with a 6-foot-9 wingspan, he can shoot over defenders in his space, connecting on nearly 40% of his catch-and-shoot threes.
In addition to that, he is a strong playmaker with a great feel for the game. He can be a little loose with his handle and needs to grow as a scorer inside the paint and in the mid-range. While he might not be a starting level point guard right away, he grew a lot playing in the EuroLeague and will be ready to help contribute.
Trade Alert
Trade: The Cleveland Cavaliers have traded the No. 29 overall pick to the Brooklyn Nets for the No. 33 overall pick and a 2029 second-round pick swap (via the Golden State Warriors).
29). Brooklyn Nets (Traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers - via San Antonio Spurs): Isaiah Evans | Duke | Shooting Guard-Small Forward
The Nets trade back into the end of the first round, by moving up four spots with the Cavaliers and sending them two high-quality second-round picks. With the No. 29 pick overall, the Nets select guard-forward Isaiah Evans.
Evans will need to add muscle to his frame, but my goodness can he shoot the basketball. He shot 41% his freshman season from three and then doubled his attempts his sophomore year, but still connected on 36%. He shys away from contact and isn't a strong rebounder, but he gives a ton of effort on the defensive side. His competitiveness paired with his floor spacing makes him an intriguing prospect.
30). Dallas Mavericks (via Oklahoma City): Joshua Jefferson | Iowa State | Power Forward
Jefferson is built like a linebacker which helps him deal with physicality on both sides of the ball. He sets hard screens, can body up with defenders in the paint, and has the strength to finish through contact. Iowa State's big man sees the floor incredibly well and was put in different situations all season long to initiate offense.
He lacks the vertical explosiveness you want from a power forward, but he's a solid three-point shooter, making 36% of his attempts his senior season. With a slower first step, he struggles to breakdown defenders, but is still skilled all-around.
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