Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals the Real Reason He Asked the Bucks to Trade Him

After spending more than a decade with the Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo was traded to the Miami Heat in a blockbuster deal. Giannis sat down for an exclusive interview and finally explained his thought process and why he decided to end his relationship with the Bucks.

In this one-on-one interview, Antetokounmpo admitted that he had a stronger desire to compete for championships every year vs the comfort of staying loyal to the NBA franchise that gave him everything. Antetokounmpo said,

Giannis opens up in a 1 on 1 sit down about his decision to get traded:



“I see guys playing deep into the playoffs and I think ‘ok, maybe if I switch teams and go somewhere else and have a better opportunity I can play deep into the playoffs and go chase another championship’… pic.twitter.com/fs4sQTVI38 — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) July 6, 2026

"I see guys playing deep into the playoffs, and I think, 'Ok, maybe if I switch teams and go somewhere else and have a better opportunity I can play deep into the playoffs and go chase another championship,' because I really want that. I'm scared that maybe when I don't take that decision I'm going to be 37/38 hopefully and I'm retiring and say, 'Why didn't you take that risk?' That would be awesome if I could go and play and maybe come back."

Giannis Wanted One More Championship Opportunity

The reason why Giannis left is crystal clear: Giannis didn't believe the Milwaukee Bucks were championship contenders anymore. This was the hardest decision he had to make, and this was less about being disloyal or abandoning Milwaukee; it was about maximizing his prime and opportunity to win championships.

Giannis helped deliver the Bucks an NBA championship in 2021, and it was the Bucks' first championship in 50 years! After winning that championship, the Bucks have had multiple disappointing playoff runs.

A lot of that had to do with bad luck and injuries, which prevented the Bucks from making deep postseason runs. This weighed heavily on Giannis, and he didn't want to regret being stagnant while he was still in his prime.

Jon Horst Honored His Franchise Star

Bucks general manager Jon Horst also shed light on the organization's decision to trade Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat. According to Horst, Miami presented the strongest overall trade package available. Just as importantly, Antetokounmpo made it clear that Miami was where he wanted to continue his career.

The Bucks took into consideration what Giannis wanted, and that says a lot about the organization. The Bucks chose to reward arguably the greatest player in their franchise's history. Moments like these are great stories where players and organizations can show respect to each other.

Antetokounmpo accomplished a lot during his tenure with Milwaukee, including winning two MVP awards, a Defensive Player of the Year award, and an NBA championship. It’s clear that Giannis and the Bucks front office have a ton of respect for each other.

A Difficult but Understandable Decision

This is a bittersweet moment for Bucks fans. It must be painful to hear the comments made about Antetokounmpo, but his words provide closure. Giannis is scared of change and does not want to regret his decision. He has no ill will toward the Bucks or the city of Milwaukee. He just needed to start a new chapter, and hopefully it will be a great one for him and the Bucks.

​And now, a new start in Miami, where the Heat are trying to pair him with LeBron James.

