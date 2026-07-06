It's finally happened. After 13 seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo, the man he helped bring a NBA championship to the city for the first time in 50 years has been traded to the Miami Heat.

In return for the highly decorated forward, the Bucks received Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakučionis, the No. 13 pick in the 2026 Draft (Nate Ament), a 2030 first-round pick swap, unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033, and a 2033 second-round pick.

As Antetokounmpo will start a new chapter in south beach, he left a detailed and emotional message to the city of Milwaukee and its fans.

"The city of Milwaukee and the state of Wisconsin, I want them to remember this from me. Don't worry about the basket, don't worry about the championship, don't worry about the winnings, don't worry about the losses. I try to be like them."

"I believe the city of Milwaukee is blue collar. It's people that work extremely hard every single day. They give all of their hard earned money just to come watch the Milwaukee Bucks. To come and feel something. To come, to be a part of us."

In his tenure with the Bucks, he rewrote the franchise record books holding the records for points (21,531), rebounds (8,882), assists (4,484), blocks (1088), minutes played (29,273), and triple-doubles (56).

Winning two Most Valuable Player awards Antetokounmpo helped drag Milwaukee out of basketball purgatory while also dominating dominating the league averaging 24.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game in his career with the Bucks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrates his MVP award with Bucks fans. 2019-07-14 Giannis | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I hope that I was able to represent them the best that I could and I was like them. I showed up to work, did everything that I was willing to do, all the dirty work just like them. I hope that brining a trophy to the city meant something to them, becuase it meant so much to me."

As many Bucks fans are sad to see him go, everything that he did for the franchise and the city of Milwaukee will be appreciated and never forgotten.

"I want you to hear it from my mouth, the city of Milwaukee will always be in my heart. This is my home and this is a place that had my kids, my mom is here, my father is here, my brothers played here. It made me the man that I am today. That will never ever change. No matter where I am, Milwaukee will always be my city, my team, my family."

Now, after more than a decade of brilliance, he and his family move on to Miami.

The Bucks will soon introduce players who may replace him on the roster, but his accomplishments will be almost impossible to replicate.