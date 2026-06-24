Grading the Milwaukee Bucks two draft picks

The Milwaukee Bucks entered the 2026 NBA Draft with two draft picks. One originally belonged to them at pick No. 10, and the other one came from the Miami Heat -- as part of a trade of two-time Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo -- at pick No. 13.

In exchange for Antetokounmpo and forward Bobby Portis, Milwaukee also added players Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel'el Ware and Kasparas Jakučionis to the roster.

Now with newly acquired pieces on the team and another draft, the Bucks looked to add young pieces that can hopefully propel them in the right direction.

At pick No. 10, Milwaukee decided to go with the freshman out of Arizona in Brayden Burries.

Burries is a 6-foot-4 guard that is an all-around player who can score at an highly efficient level inside and outside the arch, while being a great defender. He also posses great length, athletitcism and instincts.

Welcome to Milwaukee, Brayden Burries! pic.twitter.com/WFT3U5XJYU — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) June 24, 2026

He proved to be a lead scoring option with the Wildcats as he led the team with 16.1 points per game and can get his teammates involved with a great playmaking ability.

Pairing up a guard like him with Herro, the back court looks young and promising for the Bucks. When Burries appeared on Yahoo's Kevin O'Connor show "The Kevin O'Connor Show," he explained that he sees himself as a player who can do multiple things on the court besides score.

"I envision myself as just a complete basketball player," Burries said. "Someone who can pretty much do it all. Guard multiple positions and impact winning outside of just scoring."

With Herro and Jaquez, Jr., most likely leading the way for scoring, it's important to have a rookie who can find ways to impact the game in multiple ways. And with Burries already being a prolific as well as great defensive skills, he should be a great piece for a young team

The Bucks were already interested in Tennessee's Nate Ament heading into the draft and with the additional pick at No. 13, they were able to get him along with the correct draft hat.

Tennessee forward Nate Ament (10) attempts a shot past Iowa State forward Blake Buchanan (23) during a NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game between Tennessee and Iowa State at the United Center in Chicago on March 27, 2026. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ament will be a project player for Milwaukee, but has high potential. He stands at 6-foot-10 and posses guard-like skills with the ball in his hands.

With such great length, he has the ability to make highly contested shots on offense while being extremely versatile on the defensive end.

He struggled with his efficiency with the Volunteers only shooting 39.9% from the field and 33.3% from the 3-point line, but with the addition of Herro, Jaquez, Ware and Burries, his role is less focused on scoring and being the focal point on offense.

He can now focus more of developing, becoming more efficient on the offensive end, and find ways to impact the game on the defensive side with great intangibles.

Overall for moving on from Antetokounmpo, I think the Bucks did a good job at building for a future with two young and promising prospects to go along with the pieces they acquired from Miami

I'd grade the Bucks draft an A.