Tyler Herro is one of the NBA's purest scorers, and he just gave the NBA a reminder of just how special of a scorer he can be on Saturday afternoon, putting together a historic performance against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Unfortunately for Herro and the Milwaukee Bucks, even a career night wasn't enough to get the job done, as Philadelphia escaped with a 132-129 victory.

Herro finished the afternoon with a career-high 50 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists while shooting an incredible 15-of-23 from the field, including 7-of-12 from beyond the arc. He also went a perfect 13-of-13 from the free-throw line. His 50-point outing surpassed his previous career high of 41 points and put him in some remarkable company.

Herro became the first player in NBA history to record at least 50 points, 11 rebounds, seven three-pointers and 65 percent shooting from the field in a single game.

Tyler Herro is the first player in NBA history to have 50+ PTS, 11+ REB, 7+ 3PM, and 65% FG in a single game. pic.twitter.com/8PTq15qp53 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 21, 2026

Coming into Saturday's matchup, Herro had experienced a relatively quiet start to his first season with his hometown Milwaukee Bucks, averaging around 19 points per game. With Milwaukee desperately searching for answers and trying to secure just its second win of the season, Herro took matters into his own hands.

From the opening quarter, he looked like a player determined to keep his team competitive. He opened the game with 15 points in the first quarter before continuing to put pressure on Philadelphia throughout the afternoon. As the game progressed, Herro continued to find ways to score, eventually pouring in 30 points in the second half.

For a Milwaukee team that has struggled to find consistency, Herro's performance was exactly the kind of offensive explosion it needed.

Despite Herro's individual brilliance, the afternoon ended with a heartbreaking finish for Milwaukee.

Down three points in the closing seconds, Herro appeared to have delivered the moment of the night, knocking down what looked like a game-tying three-pointer to send the contest into overtime. However, after review, officials determined that the ball had left his hands after the final buzzer. The basket didn't count, and Philadelphia walked away with a 132-129 victory.

ARE YOU FREAKING KIDDING ME TYLER HERRO???? 😭😭✌️✌️✌️



OH WAIT IT DOESN'T COUNT LMFAOO pic.twitter.com/CTI4UmiXtu — BronMuse (@BronMuse) November 21, 2026

It was a frustrating ending to what had otherwise been a spectacular afternoon for Herro. A shot that could have capped off one of the greatest performances of his career instead became another reminder of just how unforgiving the margins in professional basketball can be.

Still, there isn't much more Herro could have done to give Milwaukee a chance. A 50-point, 11-rebound, seven-assist performance on 65 percent shooting is an extraordinary accomplishment, especially considering the circumstances surrounding a struggling Bucks team.

Milwaukee has now lost 13 straight, but Herro gave the franchise something to build on all while he reminded the rest of the league that when he gets going offensively, he is capable of taking over a basketball game.