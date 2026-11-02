For Kasparas Jakučionis, it's been a difficult change this year. When he was drafted with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft by the Miami Heat, one would assume that he would be a part of the team’s foreseeable future after his rookie season.

In 53 games, Jakučionis posted 6.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 42.3% from the 3-point line. His blend of playmaking, IQ, 3-point shooting and defensive intensity resulted in a solid rookie year that the Heat were encouraged by for the future.

However, that all changed in June after the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes finally came to an end with Miami being the team that hit the offseason lottery. In the blockbuster trade, Jakučionis was added to the deal and after only one season with the Heat, his time was up as headed to Milwaukee.

To be traded in general is a hard change and reality, but to be traded after your rookie season, it's even harder and he admitted that during the FIBA World Cup 2027 European qualifiers.

Donatas Urbonas of BasketNews wrote, "Yeah, the first day definitely wasn't easy," Jakučionis said. "I was thinking about it a lot, but then you realize this is a business and there's only so much you can control. So I'm trying to focus on what I can control, which is putting in the work and becoming a better version of myself every day. I'm not trying to spend too much time thinking about everything else."

Though it was tough for Jakučionis, he looked at the positive side of things and believed it was going to be a good situation for him on a young team.

"The first day was tough because it was the first time in my basketball career that something like this happened to me, being traded without it being my decision. But I don't think it's a bad thing. It's a young organization with a lot of young players, so I think it will be a good situation for me."

It's only been six games for him with the Bucks, and he's had a solid start, averaging 8.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4 assists per game in 22.5 minutes while shooting 45.5% from the field. His 3-point efficiency has taken a dip, only shooting 23.5%, but the same skills that made him such a valuable player with the Heat have been on display early this year.

His play has earned him playing time down the stretch in crucial moments this season and he was praised by his teammate in Miami and now in Milwaukee in Jaime Jaquez Jr. for his ability to make the right the play.

"He's just gotten so much better from year one to year two," Jaquez said after the loss to the Chicago Bulls. "Just sound, just always makes the right play, does the little things that you need to win games."

Kasparas Jakucionis played down the stretch for the Bucks, and Jaime Jaquez Jr explained why: "He's just gotten so much better from year 1 to year 2. Just sound, just always makes the right play, does the little things that you need to win games." — NBA Wire (@nbapresserwire) October 24, 2026

It's not just his teammate who's recognized it, but also the man who's putting him in these crucial moments, head coach Taylor Jenkins. He's excited about Jakučionis' ability to organize and create a rhythm for the team offensively, whether it’s creating opportunities for himself or others.

"Finishing games, his ability to organize, ability to attack space and touch the paint and create kind of a rhythm for us offensively is something that I've been really excited about,” Jenkins said. "Obviously, when he gets in traffic, he's had good moments to draw fouls or kick out and then other times where it has led to a turnover. But his ability to get in the paint is something that is very exciting for us."

Despite the slow start from beyond the arc, he understands it will come along with time, but the capability to get downhill and attack is what makes him so impactful for the team. However, even with his relentlessness, Jenkins would like to see improvement when it comes to his turnovers.

"His ability to finish the three-point shots is going to continue to come along as well. But I think with a point-of-attack offensive player that can get downhill for us, but also organize and play off the ball, is something that's intriguing when it comes to him. He's relentless even in those critical moments we have to get downhill. We have to create two-on-ones; have trust in his ability to play make off of that, but also finish and decipher when he's got to improve when he’s getting in some turnover-prone situations too."

Kasparas Jakucionis is closing games for the Milwaukee Bucks, and Taylor Jenkins said why: "He's relentless... we have to get downhill, we have to create 2-on-1s. I have trust in his ability to playmake off of that, but also finish." He wants him to protect the ball better. — NBA Wire (@nbapresserwire) October 31, 2026

For someone who is only 20 years old and in his second year of his career, it's high praise and responsibility from his team. Jakučionis has appreciated the support from his team and stated how much it means that he has the trust to play in the most important minutes of the game.

"Yeah, it means a lot that I get this trust to play the last minute; it's the most important time of the game," Jakučionis said during media availability. "So, I'm just trying to do the best out there, give them all out and try to do the right thing out on the court."

The Bucks have recognized his talents and see him as someone who can be a part of the future as the team exercised his $4.02 million rookie scale team option for the 2027-28 season. He's been productive in his first season in Milwaukee, and could be in contention for a larger role.