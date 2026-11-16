Should Jaime Jaquez Jr. continue to come off the bench for the Bucks?

The Milwaukee Bucks are not good. There’s no nice way to put it, and there’s no need to mince words; a 1-13 start tells you everything that you need to know about this team. The expectations for this year were near the bottom with the trade of Giannis Antetokounmpo, and maybe people didn’t expect it to be this bad, but the Bucks have looked even worse.

Despite them being competitive in most of their games this season, the record remains, and as a result, Taylor Jenkins has done everything but pull a rabbit out of his hat trying to adjust lineups, including the starting lineup, to hopefully garner some sort of success that can result in a win. One change made was returning a player to a situation where he’d already succeeded.

For the first 11 games of the season, Jaime Jaquez Jr. was a starter for Milwaukee and was playing well, averaging 15.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game while shooting 48.1% from the field and 42.2% from the 3-point line. Though he was thriving individually, the bench had its fair share of struggles.

During the first four games to start the month of November, the bench tied for No. 16 in the league in points per game (35.3), No. 20 in field goal percentage (40.5) and No. 29 in plus-minus (minus-7.3). The Bucks weren’t getting enough production from their second unit, and to solve that problem, they chose to move Jaquez to the bench.

It’s a situation that Jaquez is already familiar with, as in the 216 games he played for the Miami Heat in his two years there, he only started in 38 games. He was the runner-up for the Sixth Man of the Year award last year, and would hopefully maintain that production off the bench for Milwaukee.

He's come off the bench in the last three games for the Bucks, and in the first two games against the Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Lakers, Jaquez has been a force, scoring a season-high 25 points against the Lakers and 22 points against the Magic. He’s done it with great efficiency as well, shooting 15-for-31 (48.4%) from the field and 7-for-14 (50%) from the 3-point line in both those games.

Though all games resulted in losses, the bench has seen a significant improvement, with Jaquez leading the way. Since he was moved to the bench, Milwaukee ranks No. 3 in points per game (54), No. 18 in field goal percentage (44.4%) and No. 12 in plus-minus (1.0) after the two games against Los Angeles and Orlando.

The firepower of Jaquez has made a drastic difference for the bench unit, while Tyler Herro still averaged 22.5 points in those two games, even if the efficiency hasn’t been there. (And Herro struggled more in Sunday's loss to the Hawks).

The Risk

One of the risks of moving Jaquez to the bench is that there's a chance the Bucks could fall behind early given their history of slow starts in addition to their second-leading scorer being apart of the second unit.

If Herro comes out the gates slow, or gets a lot of attention from opposing defenses, then someone has to produce alongside him not named Jaquez, which has been a struggle. In the game against the Lakers where Jaquez came off the bench for the first time this season, the rest of the starters combined for 27 points while Herro had 27 points of his own.

Then in the following game, where Herro struggled only scoring 18 points on 5-for-17 (29.4%) shooting from the field and 2-for-7 (28.6%) from the 3-point line, Milwaukee came out the gates slow only scoring 37 points in the first half and trailed 15 at halftime.

A stronger second half, including Jaquez scoring 16 of his 22 points and Kyle Kuzma scoring all 14 of his points in the second half, gave the Bucks a chance, but the deficit in the first half put them in too deep of a hole to recover. Milwaukee doesn't get the Jaquez-Herro duo to start the game, and if someone else doesn't contribute, it's an uphill battle.

Thoughts

I like the decision to bring off the bench to give the Bucks some sort of spark. Outside of Herro and Jaquez, no one has solidified themselves as a true third option, so staggering the team's top two scorers so you can have options for both units isn't a bad idea. It also gives opportunities for Nate Ament to develop and get starts in his rookie season.

He started in the game against Los Angeles but only had two points and four rebounds in 22 minutes. In the game against Orlando, Jenkins decided to start Ousmane Dieng, but he would only play five minutes for the whole game, as Ament got the start in the second half. Ament scored six of his nine points in the second half, going 2-for-2 from the field and the 3-point line to go along with two steals.

If Jenkins decides to start Ament in Jaquez's place, I would have no objections, as he continues to grow while Jaquez can lead the second unit with players like Ryan Rollins and Kel'el Ware for a more balanced rotation.

He struggled against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night only scoring six points and committing five turnovers while shooting 2-for-7 (28.6%) from the field and 2-for-4 (50%) from the 3-point line, but having his talents with the second unit will be a incentive.