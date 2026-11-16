The NBA offseason always has its fair share of signings and moves every year that are talked about for weeks, but none was as big as the trade between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat this year.

After 13 seasons and never-ending, tiresome trade rumors, Giannis Antetokounmpo's time with the franchise he brought the championship to in 2021 was over when the Bucks agreed to trade him along with Bobby Portis to the Heat for Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel'el Ware, Kasparas Jakučionis, three first-round draft picks, including the No. 13 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, one first-round pick swap and a second-round pick.

The two teams will finally meet on Wednesday night in Miami for the first time since the trade was made brining in all of the storylines you could possible need. Regardless of the Milwaukee's record, its team will be heading into this game with extra motivation as the four group of players were packaged for the former MVP.

BLOCKBUSTER: The Milwaukee Bucks are trading franchise icon Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis to the Miami Heat for Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, 3 first-round picks (including No. 13), 1 pick swap and 1 second-rounder, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/NQT5ZhdJU9 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2026

A decision that felt overdue finally came to an end with Milwaukee accepting a package that had a combination of draft capital and future talent to give its franchise potentially the best possible future. Antetokounmpo understood how intimidating the change was going to be, especially leaving the city that meant so much to him, and even said, "I'm scared that the grass is not always greener."

Nonetheless, both sides went their separate ways and were excited about the fresh start. One start has been better than the other, as despite starting the season 0-4, the Heat have won seven of their last nine games and are currently on a four-game winning streak.

Meanwhile for the Bucks, things have already gone downhill 14 games into the season as Milwaukee sits with a 1-13 record are currently on a 10-game losing streak following a loss to the Atlanta Hawks where the Bucks led by 22 points at one time. Now with Miami next on their schedule, there some extra excitement for the some of the former Heat players

Ware was a player who didn't look to exactly mesh well in during his two years with the Heat and expressed his excitement about possibly flourishing under Bucks' head coach Taylor Jenkins. When asked about returning to Miami, he stated that he's looking forward to the matchup against some of his former teammates.

"At this point of where we are as a team, we all got to look towards the next one, trying to get that one, so, for sure, I’m looking forward to it as well, going back to the old gym where I used to get some buckets at," Ware said. "I’ve guarded more than half of that team in practice, so, I think it’ll be good.”

Kel’el Ware on his return to Miami and matching up with Bam and other former teammates:



“I’m looking forward of going back to the old gym where I used to get some buckets at. I’ve guarded more than half of that team in practice so, I think it’ll be good.” pic.twitter.com/8nTIKBO1J8 — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) November 16, 2026

Ware wasn't the only player to express his thoughts on the upcoming game as Jaquez also expressed his excitement for Wednesday's matchup.

“I’m excited. I think all of us are excited. It’s going to be a fun game. That’s one that we’ve all been looking forward too. We’re ready. Really not much else to say," Jaquez said.

Jaime Jaquez says the Heat players that got traded have been looking forward to the return game to Miami 👀



“I’m excited. I think all of us are excited. It’s going to be a fun game. That’s one that we’ve all been looking forward too. We’re ready. Really not much else to say” https://t.co/z7f5Udw8ls pic.twitter.com/nnQUs640kt — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) November 16, 2026

Both players have made their presence known with their new squad as Jaquez is Milwaukee's second-leading scorer averaging 15.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 47.3% from the field and 44.4% from the 3-point line.

Ware hasn't exactly had the start he wanted, averaging 8.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game on only 40% shooting from the field and 23.7% from the 3-point line. Any time you get to play against your former team, the excitement and motivation are at an all-time high, and certainly Herro and Jakučionis are in the same boat.

We know what this game is going to mean for Herro after he made comments about Adebayo after the trade on Instagram, which resulted in an altercation between the two during the summer league in Las Vegas, where Adebayo struck Herro in the face.

The altercation occurred at a practice court in a Las Vegas hotel this morning, sources said -- starting when Adebayo approached Herro about comments the guard made critiquing the center on social media after their seven-year run in Miami ended. https://t.co/0SZv8VT462 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 10, 2026

While Herro said it was all love in Miami in an interview on Prime during the two teams’ summer league game, but surely he'll enter the arena where he spent the majority of his career with a chip on his shoulder in hopes of securing a win against his former team.