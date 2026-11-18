The Bucks and Heat are set to square off on Wednesday during the GTA6 special promotion vice city night at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

This will be a reunion of sorts as Miami traded for superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo for picks and several players including Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Jaquez had ups and then downs and then ups again with the Heat, who didn't want to part with him but had no choice in order to get Giannis, since he was an attractive asset coming off a solid season. His game will look familiar to Heat fans, with one twist -- he's been better behind the arc, a trend that was starting late last season but has continued and expanded in this one.

Apr 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) shoots against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

HISTORY

Miami drafted the 6’7 225 lbs forward out of UCLA in 2023 with the 18th overall pick. They saw something in him that the rest of the league couldn’t see. A ball handling wing that had excellent footwork around the rim and a relentless ability to attack the paint.

His rookie year he played a prominent role for the Heat averaging 28.2 minutes per game. He scored 11.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal. He did most of his damage as a battering ram in the paint shooting 57.8 from there.

BEST TWO WAY PLAYER

A lot of fans outside of Miami that they were getting a very consistent two-way player. They focused on the bigger names like Tyler Herro and Kel’el Ware. Little did they know that Jaime was a pivotal player for Miami. If they didn’t have his ball handling, paint touches and defense, their record would have been much worse.

They are finding out in real time this season. Jaime is averaging 15.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists on excellent efficiency with 47.3/44.4/76.1 shooting splits. He has been the second-best player on the team this year. His best three-point shooting to date in his young career.

HOLD OR FOLD

The question for the franchise is do you hang on to a winning player who isn’t good enough to help you break through the limitations of this roster or do you flip him in a trade for future draft capital.

There are plenty of teams that should be willing to pay the price for a 25-year-old rock solid player with as much experience as Jaime. His ball handling ability at that size makes him pliable to fit with any number of lineup combinations starting or off the bench.

The Bucks had a chance to extend him, but that deadline has come and gone as of October 19th, 2026. That means he will be a restricted free agent this summer which makes the contract he is on very valuable. It doesn’t commit a team to him past this season and keep his restricted rights.

Jaime Jaquez says the Heat players that got traded have been looking forward to the return game to Miami 👀



“I’m excited. I think all of us are excited. It’s going to be a fun game. That’s one that we’ve all been looking forward too. We’re ready. Really not much else to say” https://t.co/z7f5Udw8ls pic.twitter.com/nnQUs640kt — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) November 16, 2026

THE REUNION

Jaime had deep ties to the Miami community and fan base. They loved the energy heart and hustle he brought to the game. Jaime didn’t have many words, but he seemed motivated to get a crack at the franchise who traded him away saying, “I’m excited. I think all of us are excited. It’s going to be a fun game. That’s one that we’ve all been looking forward too. We’re ready. Really not much else to say”.