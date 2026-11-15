Milwaukee Bucks-Atlanta Hawks Preview: Injuries, Odds, How to Watch & Starters

The Milwaukee Bucks (1-12) and Atlanta Hawks (7-6) meet for the first of three matchups this season. Last season, the Bucks lost two of the three matchups against the Hawks.

The Bucks are 119-122 all-time against the Hawks during the regular season, including 74-44 in home games and 45-78 on the road.

The Hawks followed up a 46-36 regular season where they lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, but were the team that gave the eventual champion New York Knicks their most losses in one series, (2), by drafting Kingston Flemings with the eighth pick in the NBA Draft and by trading for Aaron Wiggins and Lugentz Dort.

One key matchup will be the one between shooting guards Tyler Herro, averaging 21.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists), and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who is averaging 21.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

Most recently, the Hawks are coming off a, 117-125 loss to the Chicago Bulls, while the Bucks are coming off a, 99-107 loss against the Orlando Magic.

Game date, time and location: Sunday, Nov. 15, 7:00 p.m. CST, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV/Streaming: WCGV/My 24, Bucks+ (Milwaukee), Atlanta News First, Peachtree Sports Network, Prime Video, WANF (Atlanta)

Radio: 620 AM, (Milwaukee), 92.9 FM (Atlanta)

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Bucks +7.5 (-110), Hawks -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Bucks +235, Hawks -290

Total points scored: 233.5 (over -110, under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .

QUOTABLE

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Taylor Jenkins after loss to Magic: "I think it really starts with we've got to play a perfect game for 48 minutes. It's hard when you're double digits behind, we had a little resilience and response."

"Give the Magic credit, they played well. [Franz] Wagner was great tonight, [Desmond] Bane was great. Their defense, obviously limiting us in the paint and our ability to try to knock down shots there. We've got to play with more force early in the game, not let them get going."

INJURY REPORT

BUCKS

Ryan Rollins: Out - Illness

Ousmane Dieng: Out - Finger

HAWKS

Jock Landale: Out - Hip

Kingston Flemings: Out - Back

Asa Newell: Out - Toe

Mouhamed Gueye: Out - Foot

Keshon Gilbert: Out - Knee (Two-Way)

Henri Veesaar: Out - Knee

PROJECTED STARTERS

BUCKS

G Brayden Burries

G Tyler Herro

C Myles Turner

F Nate Ament

F Kyle Kuzma

HAWKS

G CJ McCollum

G Nickeil Alexander-Walker

C Onyeka Okongwu

F Dyson Daniels

F Jalen Johnson