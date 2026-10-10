The Milwaukee Bucks will play their first season without Giannis Antetokounmpo since he was drafted in 2013, and will enter the year with plenty of new faces across the board.

The Bucks are using these preseason games to figure out what type of team they are going to be for this season, and after a close win in their second preseason game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, a question arose.

For the last decade, the Bucks have turned to two primary players to take the big shots in clutch situations: Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. With both gone and a new corps of players coming in from the Miami Heat, who’s going to take the shot down the stretch?

Tre Allen

Oct 7, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Brayden Burries (0) goes to the basket as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Dix (21) defends during the second half of a preseason game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When it comes to experience and skill set, I believe Tyler Herro makes the most sense. He’s hit multiple game winners in his career. He’s played on the biggest stage, such as the NBA Finals, so going to him would give the Bucks the best option, but after watching these two preseason games, there has been a lot of attention on Herro with constant pressure and not giving him much room to work as a shot creator, resulting in more catch-and-shoot situations.

My next option would honestly be the rookie, Brayden Burries. He’s another shot creator who can score anywhere on the court and did not look afraid of the big moment, as he scored 12 points in the fourth quarter of the last game in Oklahoma City.

He did the same thing in the summer league, where he hit the game-winning shot against the Philadelphia 76ers, so not only do I think he is capable of being an option down the stretch, but he’ll benefit from those types of situations as he continues to develop.

Major Passons

Oct 7, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Kasparas Jakucionis (25) gestures towards his team bench before a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of a preseason game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"There are two approaches the Bucks can take to whom they give the ball to in the clutch. They have Tyler Herro, who might give them the best statistical results, but is he viewed as a big part of the team’s future? I am skeptical of this, so I would choose the other option, which is the young players. I would give players like Burries, Ament and Jakučionis opportunities to see if they have what it takes. This would also help develop them further for the future."

Eric Jay Santos

Oct 7, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Milwaukee Bucks head coach Taylor Jenkins talks to Milwaukee Bucks guard Tyler Herro (11) during the second half of a preseason game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Considered to be the headliner of the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade package, Tyler Herro should be looking to prove that he can be a true first option for the Bucks. The 2025 All-Star selection averaged 20.5 points on 48% field-goal shooting last season. There is a chance that 24-year-old guard Ryan Rollins has another breakthrough year and takes over the role, though Herro has a stronger proof of concept when the game is on the line.”

Ethan J. Skolnick

Oct 7, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Milwaukee Bucks head coach Taylor Jenkins talks to center Kel'el Ware (9) during the second half of a preseason game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Tyler Herro will likely get the most reps early -- he's comfortable doing it from his Miami Heat days, even if the success rate decreased significantly after Jimmy Butler's departure, and Herro acknowledged that it was harder than it previously looked. But Herro won't be the guy here forever, so the best answer is that new coach Taylor Jenkins should devise an egalitarian offense that gives a few guys those opportunities, and see who emerges. Ryan Rollins in particular should be given a chance to see if his game can grow in this way, and eventually Brayden Burries as well."