What we learned in the second Bucks preseason game

Don't let the score fool, it was not as close as it appeared in the box score after the Milwaukee Bucks 128-126 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. After trailing by 24 points in the first half, the Bucks were able to surge back to get the victory.

Though it's only preseason, the Thunder stars who brought a championship to Oklahoma City were on the court in the first half, and made their presence known. This was the Bucks only second game as a full unit, and you can clearly see that the chemistry still needs some work.

Here's what we learned in their second game.

Defense has a lot of work to do

Oct 7, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Milwaukee Bucks head coach Taylor Jenkins talks to center Kel'el Ware (9) during the second half of a preseason game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Head coach Taylor Jenkins has been harping on defense and intensity throughout training camp, and looks like he wants it to become their identity. However, to embody that identity, there has to be action and for majority of the game especially in the first half, that action did not come to fruition

Of course a team that won the NBA Finals a few years ago, and were one game away from reaching the Finals again is going to be tough, but things were far too easy for the Thunder.

Oklahoma City scored 82 points in the first half, and shot 60.8% from the field and 46.2% from the 3-point line. Every starter except for one scored in double-digits and they only played in the first half, while also having 25 assists as a team.

They were able to get so many points and assists because the Thunder didn't have to work for much. Easy points in transitions, open threes and no real pressure on the defensive allowed the main core of the Thunder's rotation to get out to a big lead.

Players that stood out

Oct 7, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Brayden Burries (0) goes to the basket as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Dix (21) defends during the second half of a preseason game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though the first half was ugly, there were some players that stood out in the victory. Kel'el Ware got the start over Kyle Kuzma, and he could possibly earn himself a starting role if he continues to play like he did in his first two preseason games.

Ware followed up his 14-point and 12 rebound performance against the Timberwolves with 18 points and 12 rebounds against Oklahoma City. Ware did most of his damage inside the paint, using his size and length to his advantage and got high percentage shots instead of falling in love with the 3-point shot. He was seen as a player who could flourish with the Bucks and he showed that he can do just that.

Overall, the starters got off to a much better start, but that was because they played the majority of the game including the second half where the Thunder were playing their second unit. Nonetheless, watching all five starters reach double-digits, with four of them shooting above 50% was a positive.

There were also a handful of players on the bench who gave the Bucks some good minutes. Despite going 2-for-7 (28.5%) in the first half with only four points, Brayden Burries once again showed why he was a top-10 pick in the draft.

The rookie finished the game with 16 points, five rebounds and two steals and shot 3-for-6 (50%) in the second half. Ten of those points came in the fourth quarter where instead of settling as his shot wasn't falling, he attacked the basket, earned multiple trips to the free throw line and hit some big shots down the stretch.

Kasparas Jakucionis and Ousmane Dieng did not play against Minnesota, but were able to make an impact in their first game.

In 18 minutes, Jakucionis finished the game with 10 points, four rebounds and four assists. He knocked down a pair of threes and was able to his teammates on four separate occasions. He looked comfortable with the ball in his hands, and left a good impression in his first game.

Dieng also made an impact in his first preseason game recording eight points, five rebounds and six assists in 23 minutes. For someone who carved out a role by scoring, it was nice to see Dieng continue to do so while getting his teammates involved. Jericho Sims was doing his usual dirty work finishing the game with six points and six rebounds, with four of them coming on the offensive end.

As Jenkins tries to see what team he has before the season starts, those are guys he needs to keep an eye on.

No clear direction on the offensive end

Oct 7, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) goes up for a basket beside Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (3) during the first half of a preseason game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite all starters reaching double-digits, it felt like there was clear direction on the offensive end. Heading into the season, I think everyone assumed that it would be Tyler Herro's show especially after being a player who averaged 20 points per game in the last five seasons.

While he was able to finish the game with 13 points, three rebounds, and three assists on 5-for-9 (55.5&) shooting from the field and 3-for-6 (50%) from the 3-point line, the offense wasn't going through him. He got opportunities through catch-and-shoot

I assume it has to do with the fact that it's preseason and the team is still trying to figure each other out, and rather than focusing on one or two players, it needs to be a full team effort. Among the five starters it looked like Ware was the most aggressive and drew the most attention, despite Myles Turner leading the team in points with 19.

Turner started to find his shot later in the game, but with the way he plays, he got his scoring opportunities inside and on catch-and-shoot threes.

It's a step in the right direction as the Bucks scored 31 more points than they did on Monday, but when the season starts and progresses, Milwaukee is going to need someone to establish themselves as a first option.