New Milwaukee Bucks head coach Taylor Jenkins has seemingly already left his impression on his new team.

The Bucks introduced their two rookies Thursday afternoon, Brayden Burries and Nate Ament, during the 2026 Bucks Draft Rookie Introductory Press Conference, where they were greeted by coach Jenkins and General Manager Jon Horst.

In the press conference, Jenkins expressed his excitement for the young and talented roster he will be inheriting next year and the culture he wants to create.

"We have an opportunity here with depth, with guys who are versatile on both sides of the floor," Jenkins said. "We're going to have a standard that we are going to build day in and day out. This team will embody that."

Taylor Jenkins on coaching a young roster and how it fits his style:



"We have an opportunity here with depth, with guys who are versatile on both sides of the floor. We're going to have a standard that we are going to build day in and day out. This team will embody that." pic.twitter.com/1BujfbBnTu — BucksRealm (@BucksRealm) June 25, 2026

He adds on to what he said in his own introductory press conference back in May, where he stated that when someone watches the Bucks next year, they're going to be proud.

Jenkins wants his team to play with pride and represent the city of Milwaukee as he kicks off a new era with the Bucks.

In his time coaching the Memphis Grizzlies, Jenkins finished his tenure with a record of 250-214, while making the playoffs four times in his six seasons.

He's the winningest coach in franchise history, and has the most playoff appearances for any Grizzlies coach, making him one of the most successful coaches for Memphis.

Jenkins will now try to revive the Bucks after they traded star Giannis Antetokounmpo, and went 32-50 last year.

He has experience with dealing young rosters from his time with the Grizzlies, so Milwaukee's new roster won't be anything new for him.

Jenkins has already impacted his rookies before the Bucks even drafted them. During the rookie introductory press conference, the two players shared that Jenkins showed each of their five worst college plays to their individual meetings at the combine.

Nate Ament and Brayden Burries just shared that Taylor Jenkins brought film of their five worst college plays to their individual meetings at the combine. And they appreciated it because he was already helping/teaching them. https://t.co/y1Z8KZ4cZ9 — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) June 25, 2026

Both Burries and Ament appreciated the insight and now with them officially being on the Bucks, a relationship between players and coach can continue to grow.

Jenkins has spent some time with the two players, and has gotten to know what type of players he would be getting for his team.

He explained that he's gotten to know how they think and process the game, but, also importantly what matters to them.

"I've spent a little bit of time with them getting to know them, how they think the game, how they process the game, but also at the end of the day, what matters to them," Jenkins said. "And what matters to them is getting better for the team and impacting winning. And I'm excited that these guys are coachable, too."