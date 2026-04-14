3 Under-the-Radar Coaching Candidates for the Bucks After Doc Rivers Exit

The Milwaukee Bucks are once again searching for a new voice on the sidelines, and this hire carries more weight than most. With the future of Giannis Antetokounmpo still uncertain and the roster potentially heading toward a transition, Milwaukee can’t afford to miss on its next head coach. While big-name candidates will dominate headlines, some of the most intriguing options may not be the most obvious ones.

That’s where some of the under-the-radar names come in. There are always a few assistants ready for their shot, former head coaches looking to get back in the chair, or even unexpected candidates who bring a fresh perspective. In a moment like this, the Bucks might be better off finding the right fit and not just the biggest name.

1. Sam Cassell

Feb 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Boston Celtics assistant coach Sam Cassell against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This might actually be the least under-the-radar name on this list, but Sam Cassell has been a longtime NBA assistant and feels overdue for a head coaching opportunity. He was a key part of the Milwaukee Bucks franchise during his playing days, running point guard under George Karl and sharing the floor with Ray Allen.

Cassell began his coaching career with the Washington Wizards from 2008–2014 before joining Doc Rivers in Los Angeles and later following him to Philadelphia. With Rivers now on his way out, there has been some speculation that the organization could keep him in a different role. If that happens, it’s easy to see him advocating for his former assistant, one of the more respected basketball minds in the league. Cassell is currently an assistant with the Boston Celtics under Joe Mazzulla, a frontrunner for Coach of the Year.

2. Luke Walton

Mar 15, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers assistant coach Luke Walton looks on during the second quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images



Luke Walton spent one season as an assistant with the Memphis Tigers before returning to the NBA as a player development coach for the Los Angeles D-Fenders, the Lakers’ G League affiliate.

From there, he joined Steve Kerr’s staff in Golden State from 2014–2016. During the Warriors’ historic 73–9 season, Walton stepped in as interim head coach while Kerr was away, guiding the team to a 39–4 record during that stretch. When Kerr won Coach of the Year, he made sure Walton shared the moment at the podium.

That run led to Walton becoming head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers from 2016–2019. He was let go after his first season coaching LeBron James and quickly landed with the Sacramento Kings. His tenure there ended midseason after a 6–11 start, but he remained in the league, joining J.B. Bickerstaff in Cleveland before following him to Detroit, where the Pistons won 60 games and secured the No. 1 seed in the East.

It’s not uncommon to see former head coaches take a step back as assistants before earning another opportunity. Walton hasn’t been a frequent name in recent coaching searches, but after the success Detroit just had, he could start to draw more attention.

3. Tim Legler

This may come as a surprise, but it’s a path that has worked before. Former players who excel in media roles can leverage their on-air presence and deep understanding of the game to impress front offices during coaching interviews.

Tim Legler fits that mold. A true student of the game, he has a strong grasp of today’s NBA and has become one of ESPN’s most trusted voices. His ability to break down film and analyze the league at a high level helped him earn a spot on ESPN’s top broadcast team alongside Doris Burke.

Legler’s journey to this point has been anything but easy. As a journeyman player, he had to grind his way into the league, and he’s done the same in building his broadcasting career. While there’s no indication he’s pursuing coaching, it’s not hard to imagine a team being intrigued by his perspective. If the Milwaukee Bucks were to pivot toward a rebuild, taking a swing on someone like Legler wouldn’t be the worst idea.

For Legler, though, the situation would matter. His first coaching opportunity would need to be the right one, as stepping into a difficult situation could limit future chances. A rebuilding team like Milwaukee could offer a low-pressure environment, and if he were to surround himself with an experienced staff—similar to what JJ Redick did in Los Angeles—it could give him the runway needed to grow into the role.

Final Thoughts

Apr 12, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo looks on after the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

If the Bucks want to get this hire right, they may need to think outside the box. Whether it’s a seasoned assistant like Sam Cassell, a former head coach in Luke Walton, or a wild-card candidate like Tim Legler, each brings a unique path forward. In a pivotal offseason, Milwaukee’s next decision on the sidelines could shape the future of the franchise, but everything hinges on the Giannis decision.

For More Reading: Here is my latest 2026 NBA Mock Draft that has the Bucks making a significant trade.