Bucks Could Face Mavericks Without 5 Key Dallas Players
Can the 6-4 Milwaukee Bucks avenge a disappointing fourth quarter collapse Sunday against the 6-3 Houston Rockets (Kevin Durant and co. closed out the Bucks on a 22-8 run) as their Texas road swing continues Monday night against the lowly Dallas Mavericks (3-7)?
Time will tell, but the Bucks could have a severe health advantage. Of course, the Mavericks will enjoy a rest edge, as Milwaukee is playing its second game in a back-to-back slate of bouts.
According to the league's latest injury report, two Dallas guards have officially been ruled out. Nine-time All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving continues to recover from a left knee surgery, while reserve guard Dante Exum remains shelved as he manages a right knee injury.
Center Dereck Lively II is considered doubtful to recover from a sprained right knee. 10-time All-Star power forward/center Anthony Davis (left calf strain) and center Daniel Gafford (right ankle sprain) are both questionable to suit up.
Davis' Injury-Plagued Stint with the Mavericks So Far
In five healthy games this season, Davis has been averaging 20.8 points on 52 percent shooting from the floor and 74.2 percent shooting from the free throw line, 10.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists a night. He was the top current player acquired in Dallas' stunningly dumb midseason trade last year of Luka Doncic, and has played in just 14 of a possible 43 regular season games for the Mavericks since then.
The Bucks, meanwhile, will continue to be without starting point guard Kevin Porter Jr., who'll be on the mend for at least the next several weeks recovering from a right knee meniscus surgery. Reserve sharpshooting forward Taurean Prince has missed Milwaukee's last two games due to a neck injury.
The ailment has since been diagnosed as a herniated disc, and he's been ruled out indefinitely while Bucks medical personnel determines what to do next.
Nine-time All-NBA Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who's been playing like an MVP when healthy (although he was critical of his teammates for not quite performing at MVP levels late against Houston), is probable to suit up through his left knee patellar tendinopathy. His younger brother Alex Antetokounmpo, a two-way signing, will stick with Milwaukee's G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd.
The action is set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. in American Airlines Arena.
