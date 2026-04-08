Bucks Fans Enter The Dwightmare Phase With Giannis

Break ups are hard, especially when you’re trying to keep the peace.

Sometimes, the decision to separate is what makes people unhappy, and sometimes there’s nothing one can do about that result when following through on that decision.

When an All-Time great franchise cornerstone drafted and developed by a team doesn’t want to be with that team anymore; when the player seems to want different things than team decision-makers, then ultimately, it’s hard to keep everyone happy if and when the two parties finally part ways.

Giannis not exactly asking out, but not exactly asking in, either

Mar 31, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) warms up before a game against the Dallas Mavericks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo loves Milwaukee, no one has or will ever question that.

Antetokounmpo is the greatest athlete the city has ever seen.

But, he’s become frustrated with how the team has been managed in recent years, even if some of the moves are of his own doing, and he wants a fresh start somewhere where he’ll be able to contend right away for the rest of his NBA days.

While there’s a handful of Hail Marys Milwaukee could throw to try to convince Giannis to stay, this situation has reached a boiling point for both parties where something major needs to be done.

The lack of public commitment, the wavering wishes between trade demands while claiming loyalty, created a public sentiment of distaste, leaving everyone annoyed and no one happy. The only advice to Giannis here would be to stick to what you pick – if you want out, demand the trade; if you want to stay, demand the team make moves; but pretending to do neither while actively half-committing to both avenues ends up just fully offending the people you're trying to save face with.

What Giannis is saying isn't problematic – 'I want to be in Milwaukee forever, but I want to contend the rest of my career while I can, and if this team isn't capable of building that contender, than put me on one without making me the scapegoat bad guy to the fans' – the community Giannis considers family. In the NBA, loyalty is everything to fans and important to players' legacies, even if the teams aren't expected to hold up their side of the bargain, leaving Antetokounmnpo navigating through choppy waters, trying to hold up his public image with hand while working the phones with the other.

But at the end of the day, someone is always going to end up unhappy in a league with endless possibilities and one very actual real result; its a results business, and Giannis ultimately can only play for one team, in one city, at a time; he has to choose if he has the patience to see Milwaukee make the right moves to keep him happy this summer, and the team has to decide if there's a point where they'd rather start the next phase of their rebuild.

Any NBA team with the opportunity to build around their home grown franchise superstar, keeping him in their jersey his whole career, in the middle of his athletic prime with the back half of his career in sight, should do whatever it takes to keep the good times rolling. The only other path is starting over, moving on from one hall of famer while beginning the process to look and pray for the next one.

Magic fans remember it like it was yesterday...



Stan Van Gundy

Dwight Howard

& The Diet Coke Press Conference@JoshuaBRobbins was front and center that day:



"That was the most amazing shootaround in NBA history, arguably"



𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 @SwishTheory Pod pic.twitter.com/UN1JzPAeKx — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) March 26, 2025

In the 2011-12 season, the Orlando Magic went through a similar dark time at the end of their face of the franchise's tenure, an era nicknamed 'The Dwightmare', as their homegrown star in Dwight Howard publicly went back-and-forth on whether or not he wanted to stay in Orlando or if he wanted a trade to form his own super team, in light of the Heatles and the Big 3 Celtics.

The Magic were fresh off two of its greatest teams, one making the NBA Finals and one that improved on-paper the following year, creating some of the best memories in franchise history; yet, despite having an entire system built around him, that wasn't enough to keep Dwight happy in Orlando.

Then, it happened; the Diet Coke Stan Van Gundy press conference hear around the world. Van Gundy awkwardly hugged Dwight moments after telling reporters Dwight had just asked the team to move on from Van Gundy as coach. The team would never be the same, and eventually, Dwight got his wish, being shipped off to Hollywood to create a super team in Los Angeles.

Only, between his back injuries and the stars' collective old age, that team never amounted to anything. Despite a short successful stint with Houston, Dwight spent the rest of his career bouncing around different teams, which ultimately hurt his legacy and could be partially why he was left off NBA 75 – who knows how Dwight's career pans out if he stays in Orlando with a team built around him as one of the league's best rising teams, instead of dipping out in hopes of building a super team.

Even though the grass always looks greener elsewhere, sometimes reality looks a lot more disappointing; instead of winning championships as one of the best players in the league, Dwight spent his final prime years getting yelled at by Kobe while rehabbing injuries.

Dwight and Nash pose on SI magazine | Sports Illustrated

Only the basketball Gods know what would happen if legends of the game took different paths.

With the benefit of hindsight, the NBA world now knows how Dwight's career spanned after his big breakup. Thankfully for Howard, he returned to the Lakers nearly a decade later as a lynchpin of a Jokic-beating championship team. Fans of the sport should be happy Howard got his ring, because never winning one can be agonizing for All-Time greats and derail how people recognize them.

Would Dwight have done anything differently? Yes, Howard says at every opportunity that if he could do it all again, he would have stayed in Orlando, but he was young, naive, and hungry. He could have been the one star to stay in this city, to be celebrated forever as its greatest ever, to not have his image tarnished by wearing opponent jerseys throughout the back half of his career.

While this Bucks roster isn't exactly built around Antetokounmpo's strengths as much as it was during the title run, it has certainly been constructed under the premise of giving Giannis what he wants, whether its a new point guard pull-up shooting star in Damian Lillard or replacing the veteran rim-protecting stretch-five with a younger starter in Myles Turner.

Moving on to a new city doesn't guarantee that new city doing what's best for you, or keeping you in mind when building for the future; even if you're LeBron James on the Lakers, they'll still trade for your heir apparent if given the opportunity.

You might be teaming up with shiny stars to start, just hope that light doesn't flicker out too fast.

Be careful what you wish for, Giannis; you might just get it.