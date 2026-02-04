Bucks Trade Deadline Big Board: 12 young talents trading Giannis could yield

The Milwaukee Bucks are in a starring role at the NBA trade deadline with the Giannis Antetokounmpo offers coming in.

A move would need to feature a high-salaried player to help dollar figures match, so we’re going to separate players the Bucks are looking to acquire into two categories. In this article, you can find the young assets who Milwaukee has the ability to land in a “Greek Freak” trade given Antetokounmpo’s suitors. For the big-money pieces, read here.

Here are the 12 young talents the Bucks could rebuild through.



F Matas Buzelis, Chicago Bulls

While Nikola Vucevic, Coby White and Kevin Huerter have been shipped out, Chicago can still dangle one of the best prospects of the ‘25 draft class in Buzelis and multiple expiring deals, including Anfernee Simons and Collin Sexton, who were just acquired. If the Bucks want to rebuild around a Midwestern kid with significant upside, he’s the best prospect available if the Bucks don’t mind having Giannis in the division.

C Kel’el Ware, Miami Heat

Ware is someone the Bucks would insist on even though inconsistent minutes have dimmed his production over the past month-plus. The 7-footer is a double-double machine when he gets time but needs to improve significantly to reach his potential. Time is on his side, and Milwaukee would offer him an opportunity to play through mistakes that he doesn’t seem to have under Erik Spoelstra in Miami.

F Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors

Kuminga has a $24 million team option in place for next year and his acquisition would likely mean Milwaukee would be moving Kyle Kuzma’s contract. Undeniably talented, he’ll be under pressure to perform and fit in no matter where he lands after what has transpired the past two seasons. Podziemski and Richard have high motors who have proven they can be valuable glue guys.

Nov 24, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan (23) puts up a shot against the Milwaukee Bucks in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

C Donovan Clingan, Portland Trail Blazers

The 7-foot 2 Clingan would be a great get who doesn’t have Ware’s ceiling but is already producing at a high level while being more of a load in the post. He’s averaging a double-double and has shown an ability to be a smart passer while also being able to spread the floor thanks to a nice shooting touch.

G Scoot Henderson, Portland Trail Blazers

The No. 3 pick in ‘23 hasn’t had an opportunity to show off his improvement in Year 3, having suffered a hamstring tear a month before the season was set to begin. He just turned 22 years old and is ready to debut. His shooting numbers improved last season and he’s a powerfully built point guard who would be a solid piece to add alongside Clingan, Jerami Grant and draft picks the Bucks are interested in getting back in their possession.

Jan 30, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) attempts to gain control of the ball against the Detroit Pistons in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

G Brandin Podziemski, Golden State Warriors

Wisconsin’s Mr. Basketball in 2021 is just 22 and has shown an ability to fill the stat sheet with his hustle. Packaged with Kuminga and a contract that’s easy to come off like Draymond Green or the currently injured Jimmy Butler has been what the Warriors can dangle as they look to pair Giannis with Stephen Curry to give both an opportunity to chase a ring.

G Kasparas Jakunionis, Miami Heat

The Heat’s most recent first-round pick had to overcome an injury but has gotten playing time lately and has performed well. The Lithuanian guard who spent a season at Illinois after debuting with Barcelona in the Liga ACB has shown off a great motor and has excellent positional size. The 20th pick looks like a steal, especially if he can show off a consistent 3-point stroke.

G Pelle Larsson, Miami Heat

He’s a little older at 24, but the Swedish guard is a legitimate two-way player who has demonstrated significant improvement after a decent rookie season. A second-round pick, he’s a bargain next season but would need to be locked up after that.

C Joan Beringer, Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota hasn’t put much on Beringer’s plate, but the teenager moves like a guard at 6-foot-11 and is blessed with great length and a good feel for the game. The No. 17 pick is raw but would be in any big deal involving the Wolves, who want to chase a title after falling short in the playoffs the last few years.

Dec 17, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Rob Dillingham (4) dribbles the ball against the Memphis Grizzlies in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

G Rob Dillingham, Minnesota Timberwolves

The University of Kentucky product has been a disappointment as a top-10 pick but just turned 21 on Jan. 4 and would benefit from being able to play through mistakes, which he’s been unable to do on a title contender.

C Yang Hansen, Portland Trail Blazers

At 20, he remains more of a project but has shown off a great feel for the game and moves fluidly as a legitimate 7-footer. Bucks fans would hope he ends up being better than former lottery pick Yi Jianlian, who never quite panned out in the NBA and joins Yao Ming as the only China-born players drafted higher.

G/F Rayan Rupert, Portland Trail Blazers

Still just 21, the French swingman has been unable to shoot well enough to merit consistent minutes, but he just had a five-steal game and figures to improve.

