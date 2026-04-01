Doc Rivers, Candace Parker Headline 2026 Hall of Fame Class

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame just got a little more crowded.

The names headlining the 2026 Class have been revealed.

Candace Parker, Elena Delle Donne, Amar'e Stoudemire and Milwaukee Bucks Coach Doc Rivers will be honored with entry into the Hall of Fame, according to reports from ESPN. Another report from CBS Sports' Matt Norlander shares Gonzaga Coach Mark Few will also be joining this group in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Amar'e Stoudamire, one of the most electric basketball prospects and high-flying power-slamming athletes to ever play the game, jumped onto the scene after being one of the last players to enter the league directly out of high school – he won 2003 Rookie of the Year anyway. Stoudamire went on to make 6 All-Star teams throughout his career, forming an unstoppablle pick-and-roll duo altering the landscape of the sport with Steve Nash on the 7-seconds-or-less Phoenix Suns, before becoming the marquee free agent acquisition that took over New York for a hot minute, giving Knicks fans hope in a time of disarray.

Elene Delle Donne is legend of the sport: 2x WNBA MVP (2015, 2019), 6x All-Star and WNBA Champion, Delle Donne was the first WNBA player ever to join the exclusive 50/40/90 club.

2x Naismith Coach of the Year, (2017, 2021) Mark Few is the winningest active coach in NCAA history, (0.834 W%) making Gonzaga a national powerhouse, appearing in the National Championship twice, (2017, 2021) recording at least 20 wins every season, helping Team USA take home gold in 2024.

Candace Parker's Hall of Fame Game speaks for itself

Oct 24, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; NBA on Prime analyst Candace Parker during the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Candace Parker needs no introduction in basketball circles; now sharing her knowledge of the game on NBA broadcasts, Parker has built out a resume worthy of being called the G.O.A.T. of her sport.

Rookie of the Year and MVP doesn't happen by accident, or ever – in this history of basketball, men's and women's, it's only happened 5 times:



Candace Parker (2008, WNBA)

Artis Gilmore (1972, ABA)

Spencer Haywood (1970, ABA)

Wes Unseld (1969, NBA)

Wilt Chamberlain (1960, NBA)

Unicorns of the sport don't come around often. How many players have led their sports league in three different stats that help win games?



Parker finished her career as a 3x REB Champ, 2x BLK Champ, and 1x AST champ.

When it comes to being the best player alive, the best defender alive, and the best player on a champion, Parker has her trophy case filled: winning 2x MVP, 2020 DPOY, 2016 Finals MVP, while making 10x All-NBA, 7x All-Star, and 2x All-D team, and 3 WNBA Championships.



Parker won those 3 titles by filling a variety of roles along the way to give her team what they needed to win basketball games when it mattered most, becoming the only W player in history to win rings with three different franchises – the Los Angeles Sparks, Chicago Sky, and Las Vegas Aces.

Before entering the league, Parker won Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the league, twice. (2003, 2004)



Parker led her Tennessee squad to back-to-back titles (2007, 2008), and was named Final Four Most Outstanding Player both times. As a redshirt freshman, Parker made history, becoming the first woman to dunk in an NCAA tournament game and first woman to dunk twice in any college game.



Parker had her share of international success too, taking home two gold medals with Team USA. (2008, 2012)

Doc Rivers put in the time to get here

Mar 25, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers watches from courtside during the first half in a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

After he was first named as a finalist for the Hall of Fame, Doc told ESPN, 'it would mean the world to add HOF induction to his resume.'

Doc Rivers has put in the work, making strides first on the court with Marquette, then as an NBA Player for 14 seasons and All-Star with the Hawks in 1988.

After leaving the court to call the games from the sideeline, Rivers went into broadcasting in 1996, establishing his public voice before shifting to the Head Coaching chair a few seats down the bench.

In 1999, Doc Rivers began his coaching career, and hasn't looked back.

Rivers won Coach of the Year in 2000 with Orlando, leading an unheralded team led by Bo Outlaw and Darrell Armstrong to the national scene with their gritty style of player, nicknamed the "Heart and Hustle" Magic, helping the team sign Tracy McGrady and Grant Hill. T-Mac gave Orlando some of his all-time epic scoring performances with Doc as his coach, which remain talked about to this day.

Coaching the Boston Celtics to a title in 2008 and the top of the East until 2013, Rivers famously introduced the 'ubuntu' mindset to galvanize the original Big 3 stars of Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Ray Allen and point guard Rajon Rondo.



Joining the Clippers in 2013, Rivers was at the helm of Lob City with Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, and Deandre Jordan running the floor. Rivers was a part of many memorable moments, seasons, and playoff runs with the Clippers before doing the same with Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers, now at command of the Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks.

Leading 5 different teams for at least 3 years with each over 27 years, Rivers ranks Top-10 on the all-time Wins list. (6th, 1191-860 record)

Rivers was named one of the 15 greatest coaches in NBA history, an honor that underlines his importance to the history of the association.