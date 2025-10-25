Giannis Antetokounmpo, 2 Other Bucks Land on Injury Report Ahead of Cavaliers Game
Three Milwaukee Bucks mainstays — including two starters — have landed on the club's injury report prior to their Sunday clash with another Eastern Conference playoff hopeful, the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Per Eric Nehm of The Athletic, starting point guard Kevin Porter Jr. remains on the shelf with a sprained left ankle, reserve power forward Kyle Kuzma is questionable after spraining his left ankle during Milwaukee's 122-116 victory against the Toronto Raptors on Friday, and nine-time All-NBA superstar power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is probable as he continues to deal with a sprained left great toe.
The Porter and Kuzma announcements aren't particularly surprising, but it's frustrating to see Antetokounmpo linger on the Bucks' injury report so early into their season.
This Milwaukee squad is more athletic and defensively oriented than it has been in years, and its construction seems to serve as a surprisingly effective fit around Antetokounmpo. But unlike star-studded Bucks teams of recent vintage, there is no second star to take on ball handling duties in the games where Antetokounmpo sits — especially with Porter also out.
Hopefully, Antetokounmpo will play through the toe issue, as he has across the Bucks' first two games of the year, both wins.
In a relatively modest 32.2 minutes per game, the two-time league MVP boasts averages of 34.0 points on .675/.600/.579 shooting splits (that 60 percent 3-point clip arrives on 2.5 wide-open takes a game), 17.0 boards, 6.0 dimes (against 3.5 turnovers) and 0.5 blocks per. He'll be missed mightily whenever he does finally sit out a game in 2025-26.
Bucks new additions Cole Anthony and Myles Turner have impressed in the early offing. Turner's defense has been excellent early, and represents a major mobility upgrade over Brook Lopez. His offense through two games has been a bit spotty (he's averaging 7.5 points on .300/.182/.500), but those numbers should stabilize soon.
Anthony's scoring, meanwhile, has been scorching, and may cool down a bit. The 6-foot-2 North Carolina product, 25, is averaging 16.0 points on .684/.429/.429 shooting splits, 6.0 dimes, 3.0 boards, 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocks in just 19.5 minutes a night.
The Cavaliers Are Already Hurting, Too
On the Cavaliers side, two key perimeter pieces have already been ruled out, per the league's latest injury report.
Two-time All-Star point guard Darius Garland continues to recuperate from his recent left great big toe surgery, while swingman Max Strus is also on the mend from a surgery to address a Jones fracture in his left foot. Forward De'Andre Hunter is questionable with a right knee contusion. This ailing Cleveland squad has gone 1-1 thus far this season.
