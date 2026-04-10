Giannis home finale status revealed, How To Watch Milwaukee Bucks-Brooklyn Nets, Lineups, Injuries, Betting & More

Having already been ruled out for this one, whether Giannis Antetokounmpo is able to play in the regular-season finale on Sunday becomes the biggest question remaining in this lost season for the Bucks.

With his return not coming in Game 81, this final home game means going off without him means the “Greek Freak” may have played his last contest at Fiserv Forum while wearing a Bucks uniform. Milwaukee has dropped eight of 10 but remains ahead of the Bulls in 11th place in the East despite identical records, having won the regular season series 3-1. As a result, it would have fewer ping-pong ball combinations in the draft lottery to score a top-three pick.

The Brooklyn Nets arrived in town for the second leg of their final back-to-back, having been routed by Indiana 123-94 in their home finale, suffering their 60th loss.

Milwaukee expects to have frontcourt starters Myles Turner (ankle) and Kyle Kuzma (Achilles) available, not listing them on Friday’s official NBA injury report. Coming off a lopsided loss to Detroit as Cade Cunningham returned from a lengthy absence due to a collapsed lung, the Bucks will need to win their two remaining games to avoid their first 50-loss season since finishing 15-67 in 2013-14.

The Bucks have already secured at least tying their worst season since finishing 2015-16 with a 33-49 mark in Antetokounmpo’s rookie season prior to his emergence as the NBA’s Most Improved Player in ‘16-’17. Since that run a decade ago, Milwaukee has been in the postseason every year.

Brooklyn isn’t a playoff team for the third straight season but hasn’t won a postseason game since 2020-21, back when Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kevin Durant were on the roster and Steve Nash was still coaching. Unless the Nets win one of their last two, they’ll match their worst season since moving to Brooklyn, (20-62, 2016-17).

Brooklyn is just 1-12 on the second of a back-to-back, winning only in Utah on Jan. 30 after a near-upset of Denver. Most of the regulars participating in games back then have been sitting out for weeks. The Nets are on a 3-13 run. Milwaukee has lost 18 of 23 but is looking to finish 3-1 at home, coming off a 131-115 victory over Memphis on Sunday for its lone win in five April outings.

The Bucks are 18-22 at home and have gone 20–30 vs. Eastern Conference opponents. The Nets are 8-31 on the road and 14-35 vs. Eastern Conference competition.

Vitals - How to Watch Bucks vs. Nets

Game date, time and location: Friday, April 10, 8:10 p.m. EST, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: FanDuel Sports Wisconsin (Bucks), YES Network (Nets)

Radio: WTMJ (Bucks), WFAN (Nets)

Bucks seek season split vs. lowly 60-loss Nets

The Milwaukee Bucks (31-49) host the Brooklyn Nets (20-60) in the final of four matchups this season and the second of two encounters this week. The Nets lead the season series after knocking off the Bucks in Brooklyn 96-90 on Tuesday, getting 19 points from rookie guard Ben Saraf. AJ Green led Milwaukee with 20 points. Tarean Prince had 16 points and 11 rebounds.

The Bucks won at home 116-99 on Nov. 29 while Brooklyn won at home 127-82 on Dec. 14 in one of their worst performances. They’ll need to win as a home favorite Friday to gain a split and avoid losing consecutive season series vs. the Nets. Since the beginning of the 2014-15 season, the Bucks have gotten the better of Brooklyn in 30 of 42 contests

Milwaukee holds a 115-82 lead in the all-time series, which dates back to 1976-77 when the Nets were known as the New York Nets in their first season in the NBA, playing in Long Island before relocating to New Jersey.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Bucks -9.5 (-110), Nets +9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Bucks -470, Nets +360

Total: 218.5 (Over -105, Under -115)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

BUCKS

F Ousmane Dieng

F Kyle Kuzma

C Myles Turner

G Ryan Rollins

G AJ Green

NETS

G/F Ben Saraf

F EJ Liddell

C Trevon Scott

G Malchi Smith

G Tyson Etienne

INJURY REPORT

NETS

Michael Porter Jr.: Out - Left Hamstring Strain

Nic Claxton: Out - Right Fifth Finger Sprain

Noah Clowney: Out - Left Ankle Injury Management

Danny Wolf: Out - Left Ankle Sprain

Day’Ron Sharpe: Out - Left Thumb Surgery

Terence Mann: Out - Right Patella Tendinosis

Nolan Traore: Out - Rest

Ziaire Williams: Out - Left Foot Tenosynovitis/Bursitis

Josh Minott: Out - Left Ankle Soreness

BUCKS

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out - Left Knee Hyperextension, Bone Bruise

Kevin Porter, Jr.: Out - Right Knee Synovitis

Gary Trent Jr.: Out - Oblique Muscle Strain (Internal)

Bobby Portis: Out - Left Wrist Sprain