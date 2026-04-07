Is Taylor Jenkins the right guy to be the Bucks' next coach?

The next era of Milwaukee Bucks basketball is on the horizon since the relationship is fractured with Giannis Antetokounmpo, and speculation persists over Doc Rivers’ coaching tenure finishing. There’s no better time to rip off the band-aid after a few seasons that have led to nowhere.

Yet starting over is a long, painful process. Keep in mind that the San Antonio Spurs went six seasons without making the playoffs and made their best picks of their build in the last three drafts. The defending champions in Oklahoma City went through three hard years after the Orlando bubble in 2020. Notably, the Utah Jazz were in their fourth year, yet got desperate by making the trade for Jaren Jackson Jr. in February. They may not even be done.

Relating coaching, The Stein Line reported that Taylor Jenkins has “emerged as a likely prime candidate" for the Milwaukee Bucks. But is this a good thing?

Jenkins is not an elite coach, but he’s very good. He had the Memphis Grizzlies back in the playoffs by his second year, his team’s defense was never lower than 14th (while being as high as sixth and third in consecutive years), and they were the second seed twice. The team won 53.9 percent of regular season games under him.

The negative on his résumé is that they only won one playoff (2022) series and the team imploded while being as high as the second seed last year, which led to his firing. Some of that is circumstantial because of injuries and disciplinary issues with Ja Morant.

Mar 27, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins gestures to his team during a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Still, Jenkins was someone who had a lot of respect around the league. It counts for a lot that he is in the very least a gateway coach who can help the team turn out a serious prodcut quickly. When he was canned, coach Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat said it was disappointing and that Jenkins' record speaks for itself. Former Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone also said it was “really shocking."

If he’s the guy the management wants, they could do a lot worse. It also helps that he's got a player background from his time at St. Mark's School of Texas, which gives him some more credibility. Although, there is the alternate route: hiring someone who has paid their dues and has never been fired as head coach.

To name some, there’s Chris Quinn, who is Spoelstra’s right hand on the Miami Heat. He was the head of player development from 2016-2020 and has been ready for the opportunity for years. He famously drew up the lob game-winner Andrew Wiggins finished on Nov. 10. Additionally, there is Sean Sweeney. He is the associate head coach under Mitch Johnson who kind of looks like someone who would star in Stanley Kubrick’s Full Metal Jacket, but most importantly, he is a defensive mind.

Whoever the next coach is will be walking into a difficult situation because the assets aren’t great, not including what they get from trading away Antetokounmpo. Patience will be important but just as long as there is continuous growth.