Milwaukee Bucks vs Portland Trail Blazers Full Injury Report

The Milwaukee Bucks will be without four players heading into their matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night.

Per Milwaukee's official X account, nine-time All-NBA power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (left groin strain), starting point guard Kevin Porter Jr. (right knee meniscus surgery), 3-and-D forward Taurean Prince (neck surgery) and two-way signing Alex Antetokounmpo will all sit out.

Alex Antetokounmpo, Giannis' younger brother, will continue to develop with the Bucks' G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd.

Injury Report - Nov. 24 vs. Portland



Out:

Alex Antetokounmpo (G League - Two-Way)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Left Adductor Strain)

Kevin Porter Jr. (Right Knee Meniscus Surgery)

Taurean Prince (Neck Surgery) — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 23, 2025

Prince could miss most or all of the remaining season, at least per an orthopedic surgeon this reporter consulted.

The Trail Blazers will be playing their second game in as many nights Monday, having been thoroughly demolished by the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday.

On Sunday, Portland had announced it would be without third-year point guard Scoot Henderson (left hamstring tear), two-time All-Star point guard Jrue Holiday (right calf strain), nine-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard (left Achilles tendon surgery recovery), shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe (right calf strain), two-time All-Defensive swingman Matisse Thybulle (left thumb ligament tear), guard Blake Wesley (right foot fracture), and All-Defensive Team center Robert Williams III (left knee injury management).

Understandably, the Trail Blazers were obliterated by the reigning champs on Sunday, 122-95. Only two Portland starters scored in double digits: wings Jerami Grant (21 points) and Deni Avdija (11 points). One reserve, deep bench guard Rayan Rupert, scored in double figures with 10 points.

The Trail Blazers were held to just 34-of-92 shooting from the floor (37 percent) and 12-of-47 shooting from the field (25.5 percent). The Thunder enjoyed massive advantages in point scored in the paint (58-40), bench scoring (61-44), points scored off turnovers (28-11), and assists (33-18).

Blazers Absences

Williams is off the league's latest injury report. But Lillard, Holiday, Sharpe, Henderson, Thybulle and Wesley will all sit out once again.

Lillard and Henderson have yet to play a single game this season. Lillard, 35, has ruled himself out for the year. Holiday is set to be re-evaluated in one-to-two weeks, while it was recently announced that Henderson will be reappraised in two-to-four weeks. Wesley, of course, could miss most of the year recuperating from his foot fracture.

