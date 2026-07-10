Previewing the Bucks first Summer League Game against Heat since Giannis Trade
In this story:
The Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat square off in their first Las Vegas summer league action today at 4PM EST. The two teams just completed a block buster trade sending the former NBA finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to Miami in exchange for a slew of players and draft pick compensation.
The Bucks had two first round picks. The first at number ten was Brayden Burries and second was pick number 13 Nate Ament. The Heat kept a 2nd round pick in the deal which turned into Ryan Conwell. One of the players traded to the Bucks will be in action tonight and may be the best one of the bunch.
Here are the top players to watch in the game for the Bucks and a scouting snapshot on each.
Scouting Snapshot
1) Kasparas Jakucionis | 6’5” | 200lbs | Guard| 1 year
- Really good defender
- Shot 43% from deep last season for the Heat
- Struggled early in the year with ball handling and rim finishing. Showed significant strides in improving both to end the season
- Showed more burst and finishing in the FIBA world cup
- Great feel for the game
- Great passer
- Rebounds out of his area
- Tough
- Needs to play more off two feet in the paint
2) Brayden Burries | 6’4” | 215lbs | Guard| Rookie
- 12 PPG, 2 REB and 1 AST per game in the California Classic
- Slash splash type guy
- Fearless attacking the rim
- Struggled with efficiency in his one game. I expect better in Vegas
- Good competitive defender
- Jumper looked very flat
- Need to see better work on the glass
3) Brandon Boston Jr | 6’6” | 188lbs | Guard| 4th Year
- 13.3 PPG, 2.7 REB, 2.5 AST and 1.0 STL in the California Classic
- 55/57/100 shooting splits in three games
- Looks very comfortable but should with the amount of experience he has
- Needs to be a leader
4) Nate Ament | 6’10” | 211lbs | Wing| Rookie
- Can he defend?
- Strong enough?
- Will he be efficient
- Can he handle well enough
- Shot poor percentages in college but got to the foul line a lot
- Lateral Agility is poor
- Vertical Athleticism is poor
- I have more questions than answers
- If he figures it all out though. It is difficult to find players that size with a skill set the front office is projecting him to have
5) Bogoljub Markovic | 6’11” | 210lbs | Big| Rookie
- Smart player
- Tough player
- Nice touch around the rim
- Light feet but not super quick
- Jump shots need a lot of work
- 13 PPG, 8.0 REB and 4 AST in the California Classic
- Did some other things, got a steal and a block per game
- Game moves fast for him causing turnovers
- a good passing creativity
6) Malique Lewis| 6’8” | 195lbs | Wing| Rookie
7) Cormac Ryan | 6’5” | 208lbs | guard| 1 year
8) Kam Jones | 6’4” | 200lbs | guard| 1 year
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