The Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat square off in their first Las Vegas summer league action today at 4PM EST. The two teams just completed a block buster trade sending the former NBA finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to Miami in exchange for a slew of players and draft pick compensation.



The Bucks had two first round picks. The first at number ten was Brayden Burries and second was pick number 13 Nate Ament. The Heat kept a 2nd round pick in the deal which turned into Ryan Conwell. One of the players traded to the Bucks will be in action tonight and may be the best one of the bunch.

Here are the top players to watch in the game for the Bucks and a scouting snapshot on each.

Scouting Snapshot

Jan 24, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Miami Heat guard Kasparas Jakučionis (25) shoots the ball during the first quarter against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1) Kasparas Jakucionis | 6’5” | 200lbs | Guard| 1 year

Really good defender

Shot 43% from deep last season for the Heat

Struggled early in the year with ball handling and rim finishing. Showed significant strides in improving both to end the season

Showed more burst and finishing in the FIBA world cup

Great feel for the game

Great passer

Rebounds out of his area

Tough

Needs to play more off two feet in the paint

Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) goes for the basket during practice ahead of a Final Four game on Friday, April 3, 2026, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2) Brayden Burries | 6’4” | 215lbs | Guard| Rookie

12 PPG, 2 REB and 1 AST per game in the California Classic

Slash splash type guy

Fearless attacking the rim

Struggled with efficiency in his one game. I expect better in Vegas

Good competitive defender

Jumper looked very flat

Need to see better work on the glass

Kentucky's Brandon Boston Jr. (#3) scores over Arkansas' Jalen Tate.02/09/21 Kentucky Arkansas 09 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

3) Brandon Boston Jr | 6’6” | 188lbs | Guard| 4th Year

13.3 PPG, 2.7 REB, 2.5 AST and 1.0 STL in the California Classic

55/57/100 shooting splits in three games

Looks very comfortable but should with the amount of experience he has

Needs to be a leader

Tennessee forward Nate Ament (10) during the Vols' basketball practice held at Pratt Pavilion on Oct. 9, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

4) Nate Ament | 6’10” | 211lbs | Wing| Rookie

Can he defend?

Strong enough?

Will he be efficient

Can he handle well enough

Shot poor percentages in college but got to the foul line a lot

Lateral Agility is poor

Vertical Athleticism is poor

I have more questions than answers

If he figures it all out though. It is difficult to find players that size with a skill set the front office is projecting him to have

5) Bogoljub Markovic | 6’11” | 210lbs | Big| Rookie

Smart player

Tough player

Nice touch around the rim

Light feet but not super quick

Jump shots need a lot of work

13 PPG, 8.0 REB and 4 AST in the California Classic

Did some other things, got a steal and a block per game

Game moves fast for him causing turnovers

a good passing creativity

6) Malique Lewis| 6’8” | 195lbs | Wing| Rookie

7) Cormac Ryan | 6’5” | 208lbs | guard| 1 year

8) Kam Jones | 6’4” | 200lbs | guard| 1 year

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