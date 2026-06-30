Ranking Everyone on the Bucks' Roster Post-Giannis Trade
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The Milwaukee Bucks new-look roster is still under construction as they try and piece together their 15-man team.
Expectations are that Myles Turner and Kyle Kuzma will be moved at some point, and there is a strong possibility that Tyler Herro could be traded as well.
To better understand how this roster is shaping up, let’s look at the current depth chart and then rank the roster from most important to least important for the future.
Starting 5
- Ryan Rollins
- Brayden Burries
- Tyler Herro
- Jaime Jacquez Jr.
- Myles Turner
Second Unit
- Kevin Porter Jr.
- A.J. Green
- Nate Ament
- Kyle Kuzma
- Kel’el Ware
Third String
- Kasparas Jakučionis
- Gary Harris
- Taurean Prince
- Pete Nance
- Jericho Sims
As you can see, the Bucks are loaded at the guard position and that’s with Gary Trent Jr. declining his player option to become an unrestricted free agent. The fact that Kasparas Jakučionis has to be charted into the third string shows you how deep this guard group really is.
That's why with 7 guards on the roster, Milwaukee is going to have to play some guys out of position in order to get everyone on the court, and why a trade happening feels like a sure thing. These young players need to get time on the court and there are a handful of veterans standing in their way.
With that said, let’s get to our roster ranking of the most important players the future of the Bucks’ franchise:
1). Nate Ament
Ament is a rare case, but the ceiling this young kid has is higher than anyone elses on the current roster. He was clearly brought in because of the upside since he is still extremely raw. But if there is anything this franchise has done well, it's turning an unproven, raw talent, into a future All-NBA level player.
He is not even close to the best player currently on the roster, but if he hits his full potential, he becomes the face of the franchise. Wings are extremely hard to find, and taking a swing on one at No. 13 in the draft was a no-brainer move. This rebuild was the perfect team for Ament to get drafted to.
2). Kel’el Ware
The big man from Miami couldn't be happier to leave the Erik Spoelstra doghouse for a chance to flourish with a developmental coach in Jenkins. Hoping to repeat the same success story that Jaren Jackson Jr. had with Jenkins, Ware has the size and skills to be one of the best big men in the NBA. He just has to find the right coach to push him to that next level and there is strong belief that Jenkins can.
3). Brayden Burries
Burries was a terrific off-ball guard at Arizona and a ton of upside to his game. He can shoot the ball well from the three-point line, he's a physical driver that loves contact, and is a gifted defensive guard who rebounds the ball well for his position. He was one of the most beloved guard prospects in this draft class, and could end up being the steal of the draft. He will fit in seemlessly with Coach Jenkins' system.
4). Ryan Rollins
Ryan Rollins was sensational last season and took full advantage of the Bucks vacancy at the point guard spot with the waiving of Damian Lillard. He is the leader of this team and is only 23 years old. It will be hard to knock him out of the starting five and having a young but proven point guard will only help accelerate the rebuild.
5). Kasparas Jakučionis
There is a lot of mystique with the 6-foot-6 combo guard, but it will be hard for him to crack the starting rotation over Ryan Rollins and Brayden Burries unless the other two fail to meet expectations. The 20 year old guard is an a terrific pick-and-roll ball handler and remarkable at drawing fouls. Milwaukee was adamant about getting him back in the trade for Giannis so we know a role will be carved out for him.
6). Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Jaquez Jr. was a finalist for the Sixth Man of the Year award last season and will be a restricted free agent next summer. With the Bucks thin at the wing spot, retaining Jaquez Jr. is a must. He is a skilled player, who is crafty, strong, and smart. Taylor Jenkins needs players like Jaquez Jr. to help lay the foundation of what the Bucks want to become.
7). Tyler Herro
Tyler Herro is arguably the most taleneted player on the Bucks current roster, but the future seems murky with an expiring $33M contract staring the front office in the face. How much would Herro want on a new deal and do the timelines matchup? Also, is Brayden Burries the long-term answer at the two or Herro? Since the Bucks invested the 10th pick in Burries it feels like Herro's longevity in Milwaukee won't be longlasting, but he is a Milwaukee native and would sell tickets for a rebuilding franchise.
8). A.J. Green
A.J. Green is a three-point sniper. Teams will be calling about him but the Bucks should be careful to let a glue-guy go. He is a solid defender and with his floor spacing abilities, he will make life easier for several of these young Bucks' guards.
9). Kevin Porter Jr.
Porter Jr. picked up the final year of his player option and was a good on-ball creator for Milwaukee last season. At 26 years old, there is still a world where he could remain on the Bucks, but it will likely be in a lesser role as the Bucks front office has brought in several backourt options that are younger and look to be more a part of the future.
10). Jericho Sims
Sims in the final year of his contract, but if the Bucks move on from Turner, keeping an athletic big man to counter what Ware does is a smart move. He is a skilled big that rebounds well, can play a switching defense, and blocks shots. Nice backup piece to have around.
11). Pete Nance
Nance is a great locker room guy and a solid depth piece. He can shoot from outside, is a strong defensive player and always puts the team first.
12). Myles Turner
Myles Turner is signed with the Bucks for the next three seasons, but recent reporting said that if Giannis were to be traded, that Turner knew he would likely be next. Keeping Turner around doesn't make sense for either sides, and finding a team willing to take on the remaining money he is due would be a smart business transaction for Milwaukee, regardless of what players they get back in return.
13). Kyle Kuzma
Kyle Kuzma is an expiring contract making over $20M this season. While he was brought in to be a part of the Bucks' core, with the trading of Giannis, it makes more sense to move him in a trade and open up more playing time for Jaquez Jr. and Ament.
14). Taurean Prince
Taurean Prince is a skilled 3-and-D player who is 32 years old. He doesn't fit the timeline for this team, but could serve as a solid veteran leader for a young group.
15). Gary Harris
Harris picked up his $3.8M player option to return to the Bucks, but won't have a significant role, other than mentoring the young guys ahead of him in the pecking order.
Final Thoughts
The Milwaukee Bucks have a talented roster full of youth and a lot of veterans they can move off of to continue their youth movement and development. They are only missing that face of the franchise piece, unless Burries, Ware or Ament can become that.
You can follow me @AlexGoldenNBA on X for all of my NBA Coverage.
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Alex was born in Indianapolis, Indiana. He covers the Bucks and Pacers for OnSI.