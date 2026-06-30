The Milwaukee Bucks new-look roster is still under construction as they try and piece together their 15-man team.

Expectations are that Myles Turner and Kyle Kuzma will be moved at some point, and there is a strong possibility that Tyler Herro could be traded as well.

To better understand how this roster is shaping up, let’s look at the current depth chart and then rank the roster from most important to least important for the future.

Starting 5

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the tenth pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Arizona guard Brayden Burries after he was selected by the Milwaukee Bucks at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Ryan Rollins

Brayden Burries

Tyler Herro

Jaime Jacquez Jr.

Myles Turner

Second Unit

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the thirteenth pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Tennessee forward Nate Ament after he was selected by the Miami Heat at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Kevin Porter Jr.

A.J. Green

Nate Ament

Kyle Kuzma

Kel’el Ware

Third String

Mar 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Kasparas Jakucionis (25) reacts against the Milwaukee Bucks during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Kasparas Jakučionis

Gary Harris

Taurean Prince

Pete Nance

Jericho Sims

As you can see, the Bucks are loaded at the guard position and that’s with Gary Trent Jr. declining his player option to become an unrestricted free agent. The fact that Kasparas Jakučionis has to be charted into the third string shows you how deep this guard group really is.

That's why with 7 guards on the roster, Milwaukee is going to have to play some guys out of position in order to get everyone on the court, and why a trade happening feels like a sure thing. These young players need to get time on the court and there are a handful of veterans standing in their way.

With that said, let’s get to our roster ranking of the most important players the future of the Bucks’ franchise:

1). Nate Ament

Jan 17, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Nate Ament (10) brings the ball up court against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Ament is a rare case, but the ceiling this young kid has is higher than anyone elses on the current roster. He was clearly brought in because of the upside since he is still extremely raw. But if there is anything this franchise has done well, it's turning an unproven, raw talent, into a future All-NBA level player.

He is not even close to the best player currently on the roster, but if he hits his full potential, he becomes the face of the franchise. Wings are extremely hard to find, and taking a swing on one at No. 13 in the draft was a no-brainer move. This rebuild was the perfect team for Ament to get drafted to.

2). Kel’el Ware

Feb 28, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) protects the basketball from Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The big man from Miami couldn't be happier to leave the Erik Spoelstra doghouse for a chance to flourish with a developmental coach in Jenkins. Hoping to repeat the same success story that Jaren Jackson Jr. had with Jenkins, Ware has the size and skills to be one of the best big men in the NBA. He just has to find the right coach to push him to that next level and there is strong belief that Jenkins can.

3). Brayden Burries

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; Draft prospect Brayden Burries poses for photos on the red carpet before the 2026 NBA draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Burries was a terrific off-ball guard at Arizona and a ton of upside to his game. He can shoot the ball well from the three-point line, he's a physical driver that loves contact, and is a gifted defensive guard who rebounds the ball well for his position. He was one of the most beloved guard prospects in this draft class, and could end up being the steal of the draft. He will fit in seemlessly with Coach Jenkins' system.

4). Ryan Rollins

Feb 6, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) takes a shot against Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Ryan Rollins was sensational last season and took full advantage of the Bucks vacancy at the point guard spot with the waiving of Damian Lillard. He is the leader of this team and is only 23 years old. It will be hard to knock him out of the starting five and having a young but proven point guard will only help accelerate the rebuild.

5). Kasparas Jakučionis

Feb 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Kasparas Jakucionis (25) looks on against the Utah Jazz during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

There is a lot of mystique with the 6-foot-6 combo guard, but it will be hard for him to crack the starting rotation over Ryan Rollins and Brayden Burries unless the other two fail to meet expectations. The 20 year old guard is an a terrific pick-and-roll ball handler and remarkable at drawing fouls. Milwaukee was adamant about getting him back in the trade for Giannis so we know a role will be carved out for him.

6). Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Apr 7, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) controls the ball as Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead (23) defends during the third quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Jaquez Jr. was a finalist for the Sixth Man of the Year award last season and will be a restricted free agent next summer. With the Bucks thin at the wing spot, retaining Jaquez Jr. is a must. He is a skilled player, who is crafty, strong, and smart. Taylor Jenkins needs players like Jaquez Jr. to help lay the foundation of what the Bucks want to become.

7). Tyler Herro

Nov 4, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) reatcs against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Tyler Herro is arguably the most taleneted player on the Bucks current roster, but the future seems murky with an expiring $33M contract staring the front office in the face. How much would Herro want on a new deal and do the timelines matchup? Also, is Brayden Burries the long-term answer at the two or Herro? Since the Bucks invested the 10th pick in Burries it feels like Herro's longevity in Milwaukee won't be longlasting, but he is a Milwaukee native and would sell tickets for a rebuilding franchise.

8). A.J. Green

Apr 10, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green (20) looks around following the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

A.J. Green is a three-point sniper. Teams will be calling about him but the Bucks should be careful to let a glue-guy go. He is a solid defender and with his floor spacing abilities, he will make life easier for several of these young Bucks' guards.

9). Kevin Porter Jr.

Mar 17, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Kevin Porter Jr. (7) shoots against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Porter Jr. picked up the final year of his player option and was a good on-ball creator for Milwaukee last season. At 26 years old, there is still a world where he could remain on the Bucks, but it will likely be in a lesser role as the Bucks front office has brought in several backourt options that are younger and look to be more a part of the future.

10). Jericho Sims

Apr 7, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Jericho Sims (00) ducks the ball against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

Sims in the final year of his contract, but if the Bucks move on from Turner, keeping an athletic big man to counter what Ware does is a smart move. He is a skilled big that rebounds well, can play a switching defense, and blocks shots. Nice backup piece to have around.

11). Pete Nance

Apr 7, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Pete Nance (35) shoots the ball against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

Nance is a great locker room guy and a solid depth piece. He can shoot from outside, is a strong defensive player and always puts the team first.

12). Myles Turner

Apr 5, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center/forward Myles Turner (3) shoots against Memphis Grizzlies forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper (18) in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Myles Turner is signed with the Bucks for the next three seasons, but recent reporting said that if Giannis were to be traded, that Turner knew he would likely be next. Keeping Turner around doesn't make sense for either sides, and finding a team willing to take on the remaining money he is due would be a smart business transaction for Milwaukee, regardless of what players they get back in return.

13). Kyle Kuzma

Feb 20, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma (18) reacts to a play against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Kyle Kuzma is an expiring contract making over $20M this season. While he was brought in to be a part of the Bucks' core, with the trading of Giannis, it makes more sense to move him in a trade and open up more playing time for Jaquez Jr. and Ament.

14). Taurean Prince

Apr 10, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Taurean Prince (12) drives for the basket during the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Taurean Prince is a skilled 3-and-D player who is 32 years old. He doesn't fit the timeline for this team, but could serve as a solid veteran leader for a young group.

15). Gary Harris

Apr 3, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Gary Harris (11) looks for a shot against Boston Celtics forward Luka Garza (52) in the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Harris picked up his $3.8M player option to return to the Bucks, but won't have a significant role, other than mentoring the young guys ahead of him in the pecking order.

Final Thoughts

The Milwaukee Bucks have a talented roster full of youth and a lot of veterans they can move off of to continue their youth movement and development. They are only missing that face of the franchise piece, unless Burries, Ware or Ament can become that.

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