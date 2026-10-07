Shai, Holmgren, Williams' status for Bucks-Thunder: Injuries, Odds & How to Watch

Game date, time and location: Tuesday, Oct. 7, 7:00 p.m. CST, Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

TV: WCGV/My 24, Bucks+ (Milwaukee), Thunder+ (Oklahoma City)

Radio: 620 AM, BMO Bucks Radio Network (Milwaukee), 98.1 FM, 640 AM, 930 AM (Oklahoma City)

VITALS: The Milwaukee Bucks and Oklahoma City Thunder meet for a preseason battle, with two regular season matchups still to come in 2026-2027.

The Bucks are 78-77 all-time versus the Thunder during the regular season, including 52-25 in home games and 26-52 in road games. The two teams split the regular season series in 2025-2026.

PROJECTED STARTERS

BUCKS

G Ryan Rollins

G Tyler Herro

C Myles Turner

F Jaime Jaquez Jr.

F Kyle Kuzma

THUNDER

G Ajay Mitchell

G Bennett Stirtz

C Aday Mara

F Jared McCain

F Kenrich Williams

INJURY REPORT

BUCKS

Kam Jones: Active - (Two-Way)

Cormac Ryan: Active - (Two-Way)

THUNDER

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out

Jalen Williams: Out - Not injury related

Chet Holmgren: Out - Rest

Isaiah Hartenstein: Out - Rest

Cason Wallace: Out

Alex Caruso: Out

Jaylin Williams: Out - Heel

Thomas Sorber: Out - Knee

Nikola Topic: Out - Back

Brooks Barnhizer: Active - (Two-Way)

Josh Dix: Active - (Two-Way)

Otega Oweh: Active - (Two-Way)

Spread: Bucks +5.5 (-110), Thunder -13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Bucks +430, Thunder -620

Total points scored: 218.5 (over -110, under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Milwaukee Bucks coach Taylor Jenkins after Monday's practice: "I anticipate working in some of those guys, not sure if it will be all the guys. You know, get with the staff on our flight to OKC to talk a little bit more about that, just continue this ramp-up for our guys but also, want to see the depth of our roster and just see guys that are committing to what we're talking about, obviously."

"First exposure yesterday, there were some good moments but definitely a lot of areas for improvement. We focused on that today. Regardless of who plays tomorrow, we expect them to, hopefully, take strides in a positive direction."

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Milwaukee Bucks On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket