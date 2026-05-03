Should the Milwaukee Bucks go after the Memphis Grizzlies Ja Morant? Things haven’t gone according to plan for the Memphis Grizzlies this past season. After moving on from Jaren Jackson Jr. and dealing with internal tension, the idea of a full reset is gaining traction. That naturally puts Morant at the center of trade conversations—and Milwaukee keeps popping up as a potential landing spot.

Why Milwaukee Makes Sense

The Bucks reportedly checked in on Morant around the trade deadline, and there’s also buzz about reuniting Ja Morant with his former Memphis coach, Taylor Jenkins. That piece matters more than it seems. Jenkins helped guide Morant’s rise into stardom. Since Milwaukee brought Jenkins in, this could help create an environment where Morant feels comfortable again, something that’s been missing recently.

Why the Bucks Should Seriously Think About It

Milwaukee has reached a point where standing still isn’t really an option. If they hope to keep Giannis, they need to retool and build a contender immediately. The Bucks had a very disappointing season; a lot of it had to do with injuries, but there is a clear gap between them and the top-tier teams in the East. If Morant can stay healthy next season, he could help inject much-needed talent into the Bucks roster. Ja is a creative and dynamic scorer and still one of the fastest guards in the league. He can create constant rim pressure alongside Giannis, and he is an underrated playmaker who opens everything up for his teammates.

The Downsides Are Real

This isn’t a clean move for the Bucks. Morant is coming off a significant injury that ended his 2025–26 season early. That alone introduces major uncertainty about how quickly and how fully he can return to form. Beyond that, there are questions about consistency, locker room dynamics, and long-term fit. Milwaukee has built its identity on stability. Bringing in Morant would test that. It’s a swing that could either elevate them or create more instability.

A Possible Trade Framework

If Milwaukee were to trade for Ja, a deal might look like this:

Bucks receive:

Jan 21, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) dribbles around a screen set by center Jock Landale (31) on Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) during the fourth quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Ja Morant

Grizzlies receive:

Mar 19, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) reacts after a play against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Bobby Portis

Kyle Kuzma

From Memphis’ side, this deal provides experienced players who can either help maintain competitiveness or be flipped later for additional assets. Kuzma specifically is on an expiring contract.

Final Verdict

Milwaukee doesn’t need another minor tweak; they need something that changes their trajectory. Trading for Ja Morant would do exactly that. This would be a risky move, and it's uncertain if Ja can stay healthy. If the Bucks are serious about jumping back into the contender conversation, this is the type of move that at least deserves a real conversation behind closed doors.