The Milwaukee Bucks add former Marquette guard on a two-way deal

Former 2025 second-round pick of the Indiana Pacers, Kam Jones, was signed by the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday morning on a two-way deal.

The Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to sign 2025 second-round pick Kam Jones on a two-way NBA deal, sources tell ESPN. Jones was traded from Indiana to Chicago on draft night before being released, and now joins the Bucks. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 4, 2026

Jones appeared in 37 games for the Pacers in his rookie season where he averaged 4.4 points, 3.2 assists and 1.6 rebounds per game. In roughly 16.6 minutes per game Jones shot 40.2% from the field and 29.3% from the 3-point line.

During the second-round of the 2026 NBA Draft, Jones was traded from Indiana to the Chicago Bulls along with two second-round pick swaps in 2028 and 2030, and cash considerations for the draft rights to No. 38 pick who they selected Braden Smith.

Six days later, Jones was waived by the Bulls, but now returns to Milwaukee for another chance to earn a spot on a team.

Before being traded by the Pacers with No. 38 pick last year, Jones spent four seasons playing for the Marquette Golden Eagles.

In his time with Marquette, he averaged, 14.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game where he shot 47.5% from the field and 36.6% from beyond the arch.

Jones blossomed in his final year with the Golden Eagles where he posted 19.2 points, 4.5 rebounds 5.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game, while shooting 48.3% from the field, but shot 31.1% from the 3-point line.

That season caught the eyes of people around the country and earned accolades such as being a Consensus Second Team All-American, Unanimous All-Big East First Team and a Bob Cousy Award Finalist which is the nation's top point guard award.

Jones was very effective for the Golden Eagles when he attacked downhill and drove to the basket, using his speed and first-step would allow him to blow past defenders.

He could finish through contact and have a soft touch off the glass when opposed by big defenders challenging his shots. When he was pressured or double-teamed, he used his great court vision to find his open teammates in pick-and-roll or pick-and-pop situations.

Marquette guard Kam Jones (1) drives the ball during their summer practice on Wednesday August 2, 2023 at the Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jones struggled in his first season in the NBA with his efficiency shooting 40% from the field and below 30% from three, but is looking for a fresh start in Milwaukee.

Signing to a two-way contract, Jones will split his time with the Bucks and their NBA G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd. It's a full circle moment for Jones as he played in the Bucks arena the Fiserv Forum, for four years at Marquette.

Injuries and trades happen in the NBA, and with Milwaukee going through a rebuild and focusing on young talent, Jones is looking find a spot in a deep guard room.