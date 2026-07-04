Three players who shined in the Milwaukee Bucks Summer League victory

The Summer League tipped off for the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday where they would defeat the Golden State Warriors Blue, 97-83 in the California Classic. The most recent first round picks, Nate Ament and Brandon Burries, did not play.

The Bucks started their Summer League run 1-0 after a game where they shot 52.8% from the field with 11 of the 12 players who appeared in the game scoring.

It was the first chance to see the young talent in Milwaukee's organization fighting for an opportunity. It always helps to start with a win, and in that victory, there were a few players who stood out.

Bogoljub Markovic

Bogoljub Markovic made his second appearance for the Bucks in the Summer League after he appeared in it last year. Unlike last year, Markovic got off to hot start.

Getting the start, Markovic finished the game with 16 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists, while shooting 66.7% (7-for-11) from the field against Golden State.

First summer bucket belongs to Bogi. pic.twitter.com/YdrbYMXFnJ — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 4, 2026

He was drafted in 2025 by Milwaukee with the No. 47 pick, but played last season with Mega Basket in Serbia.

Before Markovic came over to join the Bucks, he was the 2025-26 MVP in Serbia Adriatic League (ABA), and recently signed a four-year deal with Milwaukee.

In the game against the Warriors, he was good off the ball, cutting to the rim and finding the open spot on the court. One of his strengths was his footwork and ability to finish around the rim, and he scored all of his points inside the arch, missing only one two-point attempt.

Markovic is looking to carry the momentum from the MVP season he had in Serbia, to the Summer League and build confidence with Milwaukee.

Dec 8, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Brandon Boston Jr. (11) shoots over San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie (30) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Brandon Boston

As well as Markovic played, the player who led the team in scoring for Milwaukee was Brandon Boston.

Boston finished the game with 17 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals while shooting 60% (6-for-9) from the field and 50% (1-for-2) from the 3-point line.

One of Boston's best attributes as a player is his shot creating ability and it was on full display against the Warriors. He was aggressive using his handles to get past defenders and finish around the rim, but could also score from beyond the arch hitting a step back 3-pointer.

This was Boston's first game for the Bucks organization and he also left a good first impression. He spent his first three seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers after being drafted No. 51 in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Boston would join the New Orleans Pelicans for the 2024-25 season and averaged 10.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 steals in 42 games. He shot 43.6% from the field and 35% from the 3-point line, but would spend last season overseas playing for Fenerbahçe Beko in Turkey.

Now 24 years old, Boston is looking for another opportunity to play in the NBA with the Bucks and is off to good start with his performance off the bench.

Apr 14, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Utah Jazz guard Kira Lewis Jr. (13) drives around Golden State Warriors guard Lester Quinones (25) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Kira Lewis

Kira Lewis spent the 2025-26 season with Milwaukee's G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd and averaged 11.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals in the 27 games he appeared in.

Lewis got the start for the Bucks, and in 23 minutes was extremely productive, finishing with 14 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals. He shot 66.7% from the field and 50% from the 3-point with the second-highest plus-minus on the team.

He used his speed to get around defenders and attack the basket, found his open teammates and applied intense defensive pressure.

Lewis hasn't played in the NBA since the 2023-2024 season with the Utah Jazz, where he only appeared in 12 games.

The former lottery pick is only 25 years old and while the Bucks guard room continues to grow, Lewis is trying to earn a spot.