The Milwaukee Bucks are a potential destination for Jonathan Kuminga

There are plenty of directions that the Milwaukee Bucks can go after they decided to trade Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat. The Bucks have committed to a rebuild and find themselves, moving on, getting younger and planning for the future.

Milwaukee heads into next season relying on its young talent to give a franchise some optimism after a disappointing end to the year. The Bucks acquired new pieces and drafted two players in the lottery, but look to potentially do more.

The Atlanta Hawks decided to decline Jonathan Kuminga's $24.3 million team option, and made him an unrestricted free agent earlier this week. The former lottery pick was traded to the Hawks, along with Buddy Hield near the deadline this past season in exchange for Kristaps Porziņģis.

It was reported by NBA Insider Jake Fischer, that the Bucks are a potential destination spot for Kuminga.

The Milwaukee Bucks are looming as a potential destination for Jonathan Kuminga, per @JakeLFischer



(Via @BleacherReport ) pic.twitter.com/9n2rY3XK54 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 1, 2026

"Kuminga could still go back to Atlanta, he could still leave by way of sign and trade," Fischer said. "I have heard that he does have interest from Milwaukee, they have a traded player exception that he could be moved into."

Kuminga spent five seasons with the Warriors before being traded to the Hawks, but had a rocky relationship with head coach Steve Kerr and the Golden State front office.

He didn't have an established role with the Warriors and often appeared in games where his playing time varied and sometimes, diminished.

It was a fresh start for the 23-year-old as he joined a team fighting for a playoff spot, and played a pivotal role as the hawks finished the year going 20-9.

In the 16 games he appeared in for Atlanta, Kuminga averaged 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting shot 47.6% from the field and 34.6% from the 3-point line.

The Hawks captured the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference before losing to the eventual champions, the New York Knicks, where he posted 13.7 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 48.3% from the field in six games

Although his efficiency from the 3-point line was poor, Kuminga made an impact for Atlanta scoring 21 and 19 points in the two games the Hawks won.

Now that Kuminga is an unrestricted free agent, he's looking for stability with a contract and a role on the team.

The Bucks have been linked to the possibility of brining him in as they fully embrace a rebuild. He's an extremely athletic wing who's at his best when puts his down and attack the basket.

Although he's not the best shooter from beyond the arch, he's not afraid to take them averaging 3.3 attempts per game on 34.6% shooting this year.

Lots of players to play

Depth is going to be one of Milwaukee's strengths. At the forward position, they've acquired Jaime Jaquez, drafted Nate Ament, resigned Ousmane Dieng, and still have Kyle Kuzma, Tauren Prince and Pete Nance.

Apr 10, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma (18) during warmups prior to the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bucks have also expressed the possibility of trading Kuzma and if they do, it can even open up a significant amount financial flexibility and a role for Kuminga.

As Fischer stated, Milwaukee can pursue Kuminga with a $25.5 million trade exception from the Heat deal.

Nothing is set in stone and certainly not for the Bucks roster, but Milwaukee is in spot where they could go after Kuminga because of his high potential and upside.