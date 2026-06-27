After trading away superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks are looking to make some more moves.

It was initially stated in an article earlier this week by Senior NBA Insider Michael Scotto for HoopsHype that Myles Turner and Kyle Kuzma were possible trade candidates.

With the NBA Draft having taken place, there was a chance that the Bucks could make a deal involving the two players in some shape or form, but ultimately nothing happened.

However, according to NBA reporter Jake Fischer, Milwaukee is still looking to move both Turner, Kuzma and guard Tyler Herro.

Here’s the full clip from Fischer on Herro, Myles, & Kuzma:



“Myles Turner is available. The Bucks are definitely working through and trying to asses the trade market for all of Tyler Herro, Myles Turner, Kyle Kuzma” pic.twitter.com/CiDyocIPLk — Bucks Breakdown (@Bucks_Breakdown) June 26, 2026

Turner signed a four-year, $107 million deal with the Bucks last offseason, but it seems his time could be coming to an end.

In his first season in Milwaukee, he averaged 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game, and shot 44% from the field and 38.3% from the 3-point line.

It wasn't the best production from a player who is getting paid roughly $27.2 million per year, and as a result, Turner has found himself in trade talks after one season with the Bucks.

It's also important to note that Turner also a full 15% trade kicker, which will make it harder for teams trade for him and match salaries.

BREAKING: Free agent center Myles Turner has agreed to a four-year, $107 million deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, plus a player option for year four in 2028-29 and a full 15% trade kicker, sources tell ESPN. Stunner. pic.twitter.com/MlDkZusVOv — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2025

Scotto has linked teams like the Charlotte Hornets, New Orleans Pelicans, Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics to the 11-year veteran. It was also stated in an article written by Michael Grange of Sportsnet, that the Toronto Raptors were also interested in Turner in exchange for Jakob Poeltl.

"NBA sources have connected the Raptors to Bucks centre Myles Turner, with the possibility that Raptors centre Jakob Poeltl, third-year wing Gradey Dick and potentially draft compensation being the core of a deal that would net Toronto the veteran big with credentials as a rim protector and three-point threat. "

As a player who can stretch the floor and block shots, Turner has became a target for multiple teams in need of a center.

For Kuzma, he's had a respectable year with the Bucks where he averaged 13 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, while shooting a career-high 49.2% from the field. He's on the last year of his contract, and a team in need of a wing could be in the market to make a deal.

The newly acquired Herro as already been linked to possible trade talks after the trade to Milwaukee, as it was reported by Sam Amick and Eric Nehm of The Athletic.

The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to listen to trade offers for Tyler Herro, per @sam_amick & @eric_nehm



“The Bucks still have work to do, as league sources say it remains unclear if Herro will remain with the team. While there is interest in making the Milwaukee native part of… pic.twitter.com/yah9xSr2UT — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 23, 2026

One team that has shown interest in the former All-Star has been the Detroit Pistons, and with the possibility of adding another scorer to the talents of Cade Cunningham, Detroit may become more aggressive

The Bucks already have depth at the backcourt position, especially after drafting guard Brayden Burries from Arizona, and a possible trade makes sense.

Herro is also on the last year of his contract. As of right now, Milwaukee is certainly not one of the favorites to compete in the Eastern Conference, and if Herro has a great year statically, he's going to enter free agency demanding a lot of money.

The Bucks could get young pieces or draft capital in exchange for Herro in a possible deal, and as they continue to navigate the future without Antetokounmpo, it's worth considering trading Herro.