The Milwaukee Bucks are in full pursuit of Taylor Jenkins

While there remains uncertainty regarding the future of superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, there's no question which way the Milwaukee Bucks coaching search is going.

Not longer after Doc Rivers stepped aside following a 31-51 season, even with a season remaining on his contract -- and indicated he may be retiring from coaching for good -- the Bucks have reportedly been aggressive in their pursuit of former Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins.

This is not all that much of a surprise; Jenkins was deemed to be one of the more desirable, experienced coaching prospects available, and the Bucks' absence from the playoffs gives them an opportunity to act now, whereas teams like Orlando -- where Jamahl Mosley had been on the hot seat late in the season -- are still activing playing.

The Milwaukee Bucks have registered "serious interest" in Taylor Jenkins for their vacant head coaching position, per @sam_amick and @eric_nehm



Bucks ownership and GM Jon Horst reportedly traveled to Memphis last week to meet with Jenkins. pic.twitter.com/j7CHPy63OO — NBA Base (@TheNBABase) April 20, 2026

According to The Athletic, Bucks GM Jon Horst was joined by Bucks ownership for the meeting in Memphis, where Jenkins still resides -- all signs that they are serious. Jenkins may be attractive in part because he has a history of working with rebuilding and contending teams, and the Bucks could be either in the next couple of seasons, depending on what they do with Antetokounmpo.

There will be an active market if he declines to sign an extension and the Bucks decide to move on, a decision they were not prepared to make at the trade deadline, when they considered offers from Golden State, Minnesota and most notably the Heat before tabling until the summer. Giannis continues to be coy with his desires, professing love for Milwaukee as a city while teasing other teams -- he recently did this again on Goran Dragic's podcast, relative to Miami.

There are no indications to this point that he is being consulted on this coaching hire.

Dec 15, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins (right) talks with guard Ja Morant (12) against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jenkins was 250-214 in six seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies, his first head coaching job in the NBA. In his two best seasons, 2021-22 and 2022-23, the Grizzlies were deemed to be serious contenders with Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. leading, but Morant's off-court troubles and inability to stay healthy sunk the Grizzlies' build. Jenkins was fired late in the 2024-25 season.

The Grizzlies were much worse without him this season, as they traded Jackson Jr., played 31 players in all and pivoted to a full rebuild, with Morant likely the next to go. But that has probably put more shine on Jenkins's name, as tends to be the case when a coach is idle for a season or two.

He did some innovative things late in his tenure in Memphis that Morant wasn't so pleased about. What's also interesting is that Morant was linked in some reports to Milwaukee during the trade deadline, to pair with Giannis. Which of the three will be with the Bucks next season? We'll see. But at the moment, Jenkins might be the most likely.