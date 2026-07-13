A change of scenary can sometimes bring the best out of players.

Conversations about Giannis Antetokounmpo being potentially traded lasted for months until a deal was agreed between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat that sent the NBA champion to the Miami.

In exchange, the Bucks received Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel'el Ware and Kasparas Jakučionis, as well as draft capital that will allow Milwaukee to prepare for the future.

While it's never easy to be traded to a different team for various reasons, it's important to see the positive side of things and what can be made from a new opportunity.

Herro and Jakučionis have already stated how they're looking forward to a new opportunity with the Bucks, and it seems Ware feels the same way.

Ware was drafted by the Heat with the No. 15 pick in 2024 NBA Draft and has spent last two seasons in Miami before being traded to the Bucks. In 141 games with the Heat, he averaged 10.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game, while shooting 54% from the field and 36.9% from the 3-point line.

In an article written by Anthony Chiang for the Miami Herald, he interviewed the 22-year old during Summer League who discussed his tenure with the Heat the past few years.

During the interview, he mentioned how excited he was about the fresh start in Milwaukee.

"A fresh start, getting more minutes with that. Being able to go out there and just work on my game more, and game situation things.”

Chiang explained that it was an up-and-down start for Ware on the Heat where he was being coached by the intense and meticulous Erik Spoelstra.

Ware a benched multiple times in Miami and even Spoelstra called him on a few occasions saying that he was stacking days in the wrong the direction.

Now on a new team, he's looking forward to fresh start where he feels like he can flourish on a young team.

“I feel like his decision was his decision on how he played me,” Ware said about Spoelstra. “I mean, obviously now, where I’m at now, it’s a young team. I have more of a chance to flourish, so I’m excited for that.”

Kel'el Ware on his Heat experience: "I have more of a chance to flourish" in Milwaukee.



"I kind of figured the trade was going to happen... His decision was his decision on how he played me. Now I have more of a chance to flourish. I feel like even after my first year, I… https://t.co/jHzOeBgUr6 pic.twitter.com/Yv2GnG5PSc — HEAT CULTURE HQ (@HeatCultureHQ) July 12, 2026

Even through it was rollercoaster a ride he had with the Heat, he expressed his appreciation for his development and ability to grow as a player, and is confident that he'll continue it in Milwaukee.

“I feel like even after my first year, I developed in my second year," Ware said. "And even after my second year, I feel like I developed. And I’ll develop going in my third year. So I feel like it was good."

Ware has a unique skill set as a seven-footer who is athletic, can block shots, rebound and shoot it efficiently from the 3-point line.

New Bucks head coach Taylor Jenkins has proven he can develop players during his time as a coach with the Memphis Grizzlies, and now he'll have chance to help Ware flourish in his first season in Milwaukee.