It's been almost two weeks since the New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 to secure the NBA Finals, and as the offseason has been under way, the Milwaukee Bucks have been the highlight of it all.

The Bucks finally decided to part ways with their superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, as well as Bobby Portis in a trade with the Miami Heat for Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, 3 first-round picks (No. 13, 2031 and 2033), a 2030 first-round pick swap and a 2033 second-rounder.

Milwaukee's new chapter began on Tuesday night where the Bucks had two picks entering the NBA Draft, and selected Arizona guard Brayden Burries at pick No. 10 and Nate Ament with pick No. 13,.

With free agency starting on June 30, at 6 p.m. ET., Milwaukee will head into it looking to make some additional moves for the rest of its roster.

As of right now, the Bucks are headed to free agency with promising pieces on their current rotation, and look to hand the reigns over to someone who can lead the way.

While the newly acquired rookies can be players who can make an instant impact, it would be an unrelaistic request for the offense to go through them with a team that already has players with experience.

Some familiar Heat faces

On potential option for Milwaukee would be Jaquez Jr.

He's coming off a solid year with the Heat where he finished second in voting for Sixth Man of the Year where he recorded a stat line of 15.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game, while shooting 50.7% from the field.

He gets majority of his work done in the mid-range and the paint. He possess great patience and footwork making him difficult to guards and is a physical player who can finish through contact, while attacking the basket.

Jaquez played well off the bench in Miami, but now on a Bucks team with no clear option, he could have a bigger role as a starter.

The mostly likely option for Milwaukee would be Herro, a player who scored averaged over 20 points in the last five season while also winning the Sixth Man of the Year and becoming an All-Star for the first time in 2025.

Tyler Herro, the kid from Milwaukee returns home 🍿 pic.twitter.com/yj85HFj5M1 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 23, 2026

Herro returns home to Milwaukee where he can start fresh on a team that he can potentially lead. While the Bucks have potentially explored the option of trading him for additional pieces, it would wise for them to keep a player like Herro who can score the ball and wants to be there.

The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to listen to trade offers for Tyler Herro, per @sam_amick & @eric_nehm



“The Bucks still have work to do, as league sources say it remains unclear if Herro will remain with the team. While there is interest in making the Milwaukee native part of… pic.twitter.com/yah9xSr2UT — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 23, 2026

His season was cut short this year after only appearing in 33 games, but still averaged 20.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists per game, while shooting 48% from the field and 37.8% from the 3-point line.

During his All-Star season, he led the team scoring and assists making him a reliable option for the team's first option. He would be the primary ball handler next to guard Ryan Rollins while also being able to become a playmaker.

If the Bucks decide to keep Herro for next season, then they'll have a player on a young team like Milwaukee, who is an All-Star-caliber player who brings experience and efficient scoring ability.