Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Nov. 4, 7:40 p.m. ET, TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

TV: WVTV-DT2 - MyMilwaukee24 (Milwaukee), NBC Sports Boston (Boston)

Radio: WTMJ (Milwaukee), KWPN, WBZ-FM (Boston)

VITALS: The Milwaukee Bucks are on their second three-game losing streak of the young season, coming off a 112-100 loss at the Minnesota Timberwolves to open a quick two-game roadie that concludes in Boston against the heavily favored Celtics. All but one of the Bucks’ defeats has come by double-digits and their lone win came at home, but Milwaukee’s chances have improved with the news Jayson Tatum will indeed sit out this game to give him a breather with a four-game road trip ahead.

The Celtics were without a resting Paul George on the second night of a back-to-back Monday, hung around for a half and then ran out of gas in a 109-93 defeat that marked their lowest-scoring output of the season. Jayson Tatum was held to 19 points after pouring in 32 in Orlando in a 109-93 victory, so he’ll be in bounce-back mode against Milwaukee. Tatum has led Boston in scoring in four of its seven games and Payton Pritchard has done so twice off the bench. George, off the injury report, led the way with 38 in his Celtics debut in Detroit to open the season on Oct. 20.

Tyler Herro (21.9 ppg) has led his new team in scoring in five of the first seven, which includes leading the way in Monday’s loss in Minneapolis. The Wolves led nearly wire-to-wire, moving ahead by as many as 15 points. Rookie Brayden Burries shot 4-for-15 in his first career start but grabbed nine rebounds to go with his nine points. Jaime Jaquez added 19 points and eight rebounds off the bench, while Ryan Rollins added 10 points in his new role as sixth man. Milwaukee entered Wednesday as one of six teams with an NBA-worst 1-6 record.

The Bucks trail the Celtics in the regular season series 124-113 and lost three of four meetings in ‘25-’26. Milwaukee won the first matchup 116-101 on Dec. 11, 2025 but dropped all three games played in ‘26 by 27 or more points. The Bucks haven’t won at TD Garden since Dec. 21, 2018, losing in their last 10 visits. Boston won the most recent matchup on April 3 133-101, getting 23 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists from Tatum. Jaylen Brown, now with the 76ers, led all scorers with 26 points. Taurean Prince, now with Detroit, scored 18 to lead the Bucks off the bench.

PROJECTED STARTERS

CELTICS

F Paul George

F Hugo Gonzalez

C Mitchell Robinson

G Derrick White

G Jordan Walsh

BUCKS

F Jaime Jaquez Jr.

F Kyle Kuzma

C Myles Turner

G Tyler Herro

G Brayden Burries

INJURY REPORT

CELTICS

F Jayson Tatum: Out, Rest

G Payton Pritchard: Questionable, Right Shoulder Contusion

G Devin Carter: Out, Illness

F Chris Cenac: Questionable, G League - On Assignment

F/G Dillon Mitchell: Questionable, G League - Two-way

F/C Amari Williams: Questionable, G League - Two-way

BUCKS

None

Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook )

Spread: Celtics -11.5 (-113), Bucks +11.5 (-107)

Moneyline: Celtics -493, Bucks +378

Total points scored: 221.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

"Finding other ways to impact the game or winning, outside of scoring. Shot wasn’t falling today. It happens, it’s natural. So I just tried to figure out how to impact the game, rebounding, finding guys open, other ways. Especially rebounding, though. Rebounding gets me going, so I try to apply myself to rebound and find a way to be successful." - Bucks rookie Brayden Burries on his first start

STORYLINES:

Bucks' Rollins goes from revelation to reserve

Rookie Burries makes impact on starting five

Jakucionis quickly earns respect upon arrival