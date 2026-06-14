The New York Knicks are NBA champions and just ended a 53-year championship drought. Most teams would spend the rest of the summer celebrating with their friends and family and trying to bring back their core.

Could the Knicks do the complete opposite and make a bold move to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo? It sounds wild to even think this is a possibility, but we’ve seen crazy things happen in the NBA.

The Knicks have done a great job not resting on their laurels and have built a great team around Finals MVP Jaylen Brunson.

They traded Julius Randle for Karl-Anthony Towns, and they traded Quickley and Barrett to get OG Anunoby. They sent 5 first-round picks to acquire Mikal Bridges from the Nets. What if they want to continue to push their chips in the middle and look for yet another way to improve this offseason?

Giannis has been tied to the New York Knicks before and had them as a top trade destination. The Knicks were in the mix at the trade deadline, and they could make a bold decision that few champions would.

The Trade Proposal

Knicks Receive:

Apr 3, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) warms up before the game against the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bucks Receive:

Apr 28, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan (23) shoots ahead of San Antonio Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox (4) during the second half of game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Jerami Grant

Donovan Clingan

Toumani Camara

2026 first-round pick (via Knicks)

2028 first-round pick (via Portland, originally Milwaukee's)

2030 first-round pick (via Portland, originally Milwaukee's)

Trail Blazers Receive:

Jun 13, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) and center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) before game five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Karl-Anthony Towns

Why The Knicks Would Consider It

If the Knicks only have to give up Karl-Anthony Towns for Giannis, then that is a steal in my opinion. Towns is a great player in his own right, but he is no Giannis Antetokounmpo. Karl-Anthony Towns averaged 13.0 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game during the Knicks' 4-1 series victory over the San Antonio Spurs in the 2026 NBA Finals.

He was a big contributor, but for someone who's about to make 58$ million next season, those numbers aren’t good enough.

Giannis remains one of the top players in basketball when healthy. Jaylen Brunson has immortalized his career, and pairing him with Giannis could create arguably the best star duo in the Eastern Conference.

Championship teams rarely get the chance to add a two-time MVP in his prime.

Why Portland Gets Involved

Portland's role is straightforward in this trade scenario. Portland controls the Bucks' draft assets, which they acquired in the Damian Lillard trade. Milwaukee wants to regain those draft picks.

In this scenario, Portland sends back two of Milwaukee's most valuable future first-round picks while receiving an All-Star-caliber center in Towns. The Blazers would immediately accelerate their timeline. Avdija had a breakout season last year, and the Blazers are bringing back Damian Lillard next season. Portland also has Jrue Holiday and young prospects Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe. Adding Karl Anthony-Towns to that mix could help tremendously.

Would Milwaukee Actually Say Yes?

The Bucks would regain control of their draft picks, a huge boost for a rebuilding team. They would also get two young players: Donovan Clingan showed great defensive flashes and could be the Bucks' defensive anchor. Camara has been improving and has emerged as one of the NBA's up-and-coming young wing players. Jerami Grant is a solid veteran who could help mentor players or be flipped for more assets.

If the Knicks and Leon Rose want to be bold, they can improve their odds of winning back-to-back championships, a feat that has not happened in quite some time in the NBA.

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