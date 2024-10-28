Chicago Bulls vs Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Revealed
After getting blown out by the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Chicago Bulls have another talented young team waiting for them in the form of the Memphis Grizzlies. In tonight's game, the Bulls and Grizzlies have a combined nine players listed on the injury report.
The Chicago Bulls have three players listed on their injury report: Lonzo Ball, E.J. Liddell, and DJ Steward. Lonzo Ball is available with left knee surgery injury management, E.J. Liddell is out due to a G League assignment, and DJ Stewawrd is out due to a G League assignment. Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, and Josh Giddey are all listed as available.
The Memphis Grizzlies have six players listed on their injury report: Ja Morant, GG Jackson, Luke Kennard, John Konchar, Cam Spencer, and Vince Williams Jr. Ja Morant is questionable with right thigh soreness, GG Jackson is out due to right fifth metatarsal repair, Luke Kennard is out due to a left foot muscle strain, John Konchar is questionable with right foot soreness, Cam Spencer is out due to a right ankle sprain, and Vince Williams Jr. is out due to a left tibial stress reaction.
Last season, the Chicago Bulls swept the Memphis Grizzlies 2-0 in the regular season. Chicago won the last game 118-110.
The Chicago Bulls and Memphis Grizzlies face off at 8:00 p.m. EST tonight.
