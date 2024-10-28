Bulls News

Chicago Bulls vs Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Revealed

The Chicago Bulls and Memphis Grizzlies have a combined nine players listed

Farbod Esnaashari

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) defends against Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
In this story:

After getting blown out by the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Chicago Bulls have another talented young team waiting for them in the form of the Memphis Grizzlies. In tonight's game, the Bulls and Grizzlies have a combined nine players listed on the injury report.

The Chicago Bulls have three players listed on their injury report: Lonzo Ball, E.J. Liddell, and DJ Steward. Lonzo Ball is available with left knee surgery injury management, E.J. Liddell is out due to a G League assignment, and DJ Stewawrd is out due to a G League assignment. Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, and Josh Giddey are all listed as available.

Chicago Bulls stars Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevi
Oct 23, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) and center Nikola Vucevic (9) talk on a time out against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Memphis Grizzlies have six players listed on their injury report: Ja Morant, GG Jackson, Luke Kennard, John Konchar, Cam Spencer, and Vince Williams Jr. Ja Morant is questionable with right thigh soreness, GG Jackson is out due to right fifth metatarsal repair, Luke Kennard is out due to a left foot muscle strain, John Konchar is questionable with right foot soreness, Cam Spencer is out due to a right ankle sprain, and Vince Williams Jr. is out due to a left tibial stress reaction.

Last season, the Chicago Bulls swept the Memphis Grizzlies 2-0 in the regular season. Chicago won the last game 118-110.

The Chicago Bulls and Memphis Grizzlies face off at 8:00 p.m. EST tonight.

