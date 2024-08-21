20-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Bulls Guard Reveals Intriguing Career News
20-year NBA veteran Jamal Crawford is one of the most beloved basketball figures in recent history. With three Sixth Man of the Year awards, Crawford is tied with Lou Williams for the most in NBA history. Off the court, Crawford is widely regarded as one of basketball's best individuals.
Since retiring from the NBA, Crawford has served as an analyst for TNT. Bringing a unique perspective to the broadcast as a recently retired player, Crawford provides a lot of valuable analysis during his television appearances.
Recently asked by a fan on if he will continue to call games, Crawford revealed that he is a TV free agent, and is waiting to see where his career takes him.
Adding that he expects to still be calling games, Crawford seems to believe his television career is just getting started.
This is great news for basketball fans who enjoy listing to Crawford on the broadcast, as the game certainly needs more voices like his. Not only is Crawford knowledgable about the game, but he is always very respectful of the current and former NBA stars who have helped make it what it is.
Recently expressing his disdain for the common trend of older and younger NBA generations being placed against each other, Crawford pushed back against that development.
Spending 20 years in the NBA, Crawford crossed paths with a lot of current and former all-time greats. Beginning his career with the Chicago Bulls in 2000, Crawford spent four seasons there before being traded to the New York Knicks.
Playing for nine different NBA teams, Crawford's longest stints came with the LA Clippers (five seasons), Knicks (five seasons), and Bulls (four seasons).
