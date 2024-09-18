6x NBA All-Star Makes Massive Alex Caruso Statement
Six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan has played with a plethora of All-Stars throughout his 15-season NBA career. He's played with the likes of Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakam, Zach LaVine, and more. However, one of his favorite teammates ever was never an All-Star, it was actually his former Chicago Bulls running mate Alex Caruso.
During an episode of Podcast P by Wave Sports, DeMar DeRozan revealed that Alex Caruso is actually one of this top-three favorite teammates of all time. When asked about him, DeRozan's face immediately lit up with a smile.
"My dog, AC... I ain't gonna lie, I gotta put this out here, Caruso probably my top three favorite teammates of all-time man," DeRozan said. "I love that dude, man. I love AC, man. He knows how I greet him every time I see him. That's my dog."
As a member of the Chicago Bulls, Alex Caruso averaged 7.8 points, 3.4 assists, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.6 steals on 45/38/79 shooting from the field. His defensive ability on the court made life tremendously easier for players like DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine.
DeMar DeRozan isn't the only player to be a huge fan of Alex Caruso. LeBron James has stated in the past how much he loved having Caruso on the Lakers, and Caruso revealed that LeBron's confidence made him the player that he is today. Needless to say, the Chicago Bulls will deeply miss Alex Caruso.
