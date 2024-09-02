Basketball Legend Makes Very Strong Caitlin Clark, Michael Jordan Statement
It may be way too early to say, but Caitlin Clark has already revolutionized the game of women's basketball. There is more eyes, coverage, and money in the sport than ever before. That's why WNBA legend Nancy Lieberman made a massive statement about Clark during a broadcast between the Indiana Fever and Dallas Wings.
As Clark was shooting free throws, Lieberman compared the Fever rookie to the likes of Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan for the way she's changing the game.
"What Caitlin Clark has done for the game is generational," Lieberman said. "As a baller to a baller, I just want to say thank you to you Caitlin Clark for just lifting our game up. You and so many great players, but what you're doing, you're going to make all these women multi-millionaires one day like Tiger [Woods] did, like Michael Jordan did. And we shouldn't hate on her, we should celebrate her, not tolerate her."
While it's far too early to compare Caitlin Clark to the greatest basketball player of all time Michael Jordan, Lieberman's statement still very much stands. Clark has changed the WNBA in a way that no one else has ever done before, and so have her rivalries with players like Angel Reese.
As time progresses, we'll see in real-time just how much impact Caitlin Clark has had on the game of women's basketball.
