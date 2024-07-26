Bulls News

Boston Celtics Legend Calls Out Jaylen Brown After Controversial Opinion

Jaylen Brown left Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan off his all-time starting five

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is the reigning NBA Finals MVP after helping lead Boston to their first championship since 2008. There has been a lot of discussion surrounding Brown this summer, as he was not named to USA Basketball's Paris Olympics roster, even after they needed a replacement for LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard.

Not in Paris as Team USA begins their Olympic run, Brown was recently interviewed by House of Highlights where he was asked for his all-time starting five. Settling on Steph Curry, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, and Bill Russell, the Celtics star did not include Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

This omission caught the attention of Celtics legend Paul Pierce, who called Brown out during a segment of Undisputed.

"Most of this new generation say, 'WelI, I didn't see [Michael Jordan] play.' But then you got Bill Russell on the list... Jordan is on everyone's list," Pierce said. "And I know you have issues with Nike. Kobe was a Nike guy. LeBron is a Nike guy. KD is a Nike guy. I just don't get it. It's just like, maybe you were supposed to get drafted by Michael in Charlotte and had an issue there. Come on, JB. That's MJ.”

As Pierce mentioned, Jordan is on nearly everyone's list when it comes to all-time starting lineups, but Brown went a different direction.

