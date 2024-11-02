Boston Celtics Legend's Polarizing Derrick Rose Statement Goes Viral
Derrick Rose is a Chicago Bulls legend and one of the most popular players in modern NBA history. Despite all of his fandom though, Rose never achieved the glory of winning an NBA championship for the city he grew up in. Regardless, Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett believes Rose should still have his own statue in the city.
During an episode of the Ticket & The Truth podcast, Garnett gave a passionate plea to the Chicago Bulls to build a statue of Derrick Rose.
"A D-Rose statue in Chicago, and it don't have to be on Mike's side. Mike needs to have his own sh**. Bro, to grow up in Chicago, he got embedded with the Bulls as soon as he came to birth," Garnett said. "You get drafted by the Bulls - that is magical. We've never seen that. Then you win MVP?! Bro, you're the people's champ. That is the ultimate fantasty for every kid who is playing in the create, who's playing in the alley."
Garnett's comments sparked a massive conversation online, garnering over 240,000 views 6,500 likes. While many agree with Garnett's statements, many others disagree heavily, claiming that Rose never won a championship for the city. Some believe that Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman deserve statues before Rose.
Garnett got a little too excited in his plea though, claiming that four or five milion would come to the statue ceremony.
"When they unravel it, it's going to be about four million or five million people in the streets," Garnett said."
