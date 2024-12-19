Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls Injury Report
It's game two of the regular season series between the Chicago Bulls and the Boston Celtics tonight. This time around, the Bulls are heading into Boston at the TD Garden. The last time these two teams met, the Celtics came away with the victory with a final score of 138-129. Both teams are coming into today's game having won their last two games and looking to push their streak to three wins.
The Bulls have six players listed on their injury report: Josh Giddey, Chris Duarte, E.J. Liddell, Adama Sanogo, DJ Steward, and Dalen Terry.
Josh Giddey is currently listed as questionable with a right ankle sprain
Chris Duarte is out on G League Assignment, E.J. Liddell is out on his two-way G League contract, Adama Sanogo is out on his two-way contract, DJ Steward is also out on his two-way contract, and Dalen Terry is questionable with a right knee contusion.
The Celtics have seven players on their report: Kristaps Porzingis, JD Davison, Sam Hauser, Drew Peterson, Baylor Scheierman, Xavier Tilman, and Anton Watson.
Kristaps Porzingis is currently listed as questionable with a right heel contusion.
JD Davison is out on his two-way contract, Sam Hauser is questionable with lower back spasms, Drew Peterson is out on his two-way contract, Baylor Scheierman is out on G League assignment, Xavier Tilman is questionable with a non-covid type illness, and Anton Watson is out on his two-way contract.
The Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics will face off at 7:30 p.m. EST.
