Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls Injury Report

There are 13 players listed on the combined injury report for the Bulls vs Celtics

Farbod Esnaashari

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) brings the ball up court against Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) brings the ball up court against Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
It's game two of the regular season series between the Chicago Bulls and the Boston Celtics tonight. This time around, the Bulls are heading into Boston at the TD Garden. The last time these two teams met, the Celtics came away with the victory with a final score of 138-129. Both teams are coming into today's game having won their last two games and looking to push their streak to three wins.

The Bulls have six players listed on their injury report: Josh Giddey, Chris Duarte, E.J. Liddell, Adama Sanogo, DJ Steward, and Dalen Terry.

Josh Giddey is currently listed as questionable with a right ankle sprain

Josh Giddey of the Bulls
Dec 8, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) looks to pass the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Chris Duarte is out on G League Assignment, E.J. Liddell is out on his two-way G League contract, Adama Sanogo is out on his two-way contract, DJ Steward is also out on his two-way contract, and Dalen Terry is questionable with a right knee contusion.

The Celtics have seven players on their report: Kristaps Porzingis, JD Davison, Sam Hauser, Drew Peterson, Baylor Scheierman, Xavier Tilman, and Anton Watson.

Kristaps Porzingis is currently listed as questionable with a right heel contusion.

Kristaps Porzingis of the Celtics
Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) dunks against the Detroit Pistons during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

JD Davison is out on his two-way contract, Sam Hauser is questionable with lower back spasms, Drew Peterson is out on his two-way contract, Baylor Scheierman is out on G League assignment, Xavier Tilman is questionable with a non-covid type illness, and Anton Watson is out on his two-way contract.

The Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics will face off at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Farbod Esnaashari
