BREAKING: Chicago Bulls Free Agent Reportedly Signs With New NBA Team
Javonte Green has spent the last four seasons of his NBA career with the Chicago Bulls. For the first time since 2021, Green will have a different team on his jersey.
According to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, Javonte Green has signed a one-year deal with the New Orleans Pelicans. Details of the deal have not yet been released, but here is the exact verbiage from Charania.
"Free agent wing Javonte Green is finalizing a one-year deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, per league sources. Strong addition for Pelicans' depth as Green averaged 12.2 points in 25.6 minutes per night across nine games to close last season with the Bulls."
Last season with the Chicago Bulls, Green averaged 12.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.1 steals on 60/37/77 shooting from the field. During Green's four seasons with the Bulls, he averaged 6.4 points and 3.7 rebounds on 55/36/75 shooting from the field. While Green only played in nine games for the Bulls last season, it seems like he's evolved his capability as a scorer over time.
Just last season, Green set a career-high in both points and rebounds for the Chicago Bulls against the New York Knicks. On April 5, Green put up 25 points and 13 rebounds on 10/14 shooting from the field. He will surely add a nice layer of depth for the New Orleans Pelicans.
